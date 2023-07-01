  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
July 2023 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

July 2023 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

We found you 90 cruises

Nieuw Statendam
Nieuw Statendam

14 Night
Voyage Of The Midnight SunDetails

162 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jul 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Nieuw Statendam
Nieuw Statendam

14 Night
Best Of NorwayDetails

162 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jul 26, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Nieuw Statendam
Nieuw Statendam

10 Night
Jewels Of The BalticDetails

162 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jul 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Nieuw Statendam
Nieuw Statendam

7 Night
Norse LegendsDetails

162 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jul 26, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
11 Night
Iceland Intensive VoyageDetails

784 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Azamara
Jul 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

229 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Jul 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

706 Reviews
Leaving:Oslo
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Jul 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

1,142 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Jul 26, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

11 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

1,608 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

706 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Jul 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

706 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Jul 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

11 Night
Iceland & Ireland CruiseDetails

1,930 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jul 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

17 Night
Russian Arctic Expedition & The North CapeDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Tromso
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
Jul 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
Iceland's Majestic LandscapesDetails

265 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Jul 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

118 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Night
Europe - Baltic Details

2,839 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jul 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

9 Night
Europe - Baltic Details

2,839 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jul 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
Iceland's Majestic LandscapesDetails

265 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Jul 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
Scandinavia & Russia CruiseDetails

27 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jul 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

9 Night
Norwegian Fjords CruiseDetails

27 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jul 31, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

9 Night
Europe - Baltic Details

3,013 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jul 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

21 Night
Baltic Gems & NorwayDetails

54 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Jul 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
St. Pete & The Baltic VoyageDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Azamara
Jul 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

26 Night
British Isles & Iceland ExplorerDetails

265 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Jul 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

8 Night
Europe - Baltic Details

2,839 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jul 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

