August 2023 Cruises to Canada & New England

August 2023 Cruises to Canada & New England

We found you 17 cruises

Caribbean Princess
Caribbean Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

10 Night
Canada / New England CruiseDetails

2,506 Reviews
Leaving:Quebec City
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Aug 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Norwegian Pearl
Norwegian Pearl

7 Night
Canada & New England - Boston Details

2,295 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Aug 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Zaandam
Zaandam Cabins

11 Night
Newfoundland & New England DiscoveryDetails

524 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Aug 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Caribbean Princess
Caribbean Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

10 Night
Canada / New England CruiseDetails

2,506 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Aug 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
16 Night
Canada / New England CruiseDetails

2,506 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Aug 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Canada CruiseDetails

1,392 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Aug 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Canada & New England DiscoveryDetails

985 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Aug 26, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Canada & New England - New York Details

2,796 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Aug 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Canada CruiseDetails

266 Reviews
Leaving:Quebec City
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Boston, Maine & Canada CruiseDetails

2,334 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Aug 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Night
Canada & New England Fall FoliageDetails

144 Reviews
Leaving:Montreal
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Aug 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Canada CruiseDetails

1,392 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Aug 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
24 Night
Northwest Passage CruiseDetails

44 Reviews
Leaving:Nome
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
Aug 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
The Canadian Maritimes And NewfoundlandDetails

46 Reviews
Leaving:St. John's
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
Aug 29, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
25 Night
Northwest Passage CruiseDetails

3 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
Aug 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
17 Night
Northwest Passage CruiseDetails

65 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
Aug 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
18 Night
Northwest Passage CruiseDetails

65 Reviews
Leaving:Cambridge Bay
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
Aug 31, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
