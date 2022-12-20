  • Newsletter
15 Day Cruises to Australia & New Zealand

15 Day Cruises to Australia & New Zealand

We found you 118 cruises

Azamara Journey
Azamara Journey

16 Night
New Zealand & Australia VoyageDetails

793 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Azamara
Jan 21, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Quest
Azamara Quest

16 Night
New Zealand & Australia VoyageDetails

696 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Azamara
Jan 21, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nautica
Nautica

22 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

360 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Mar 26, 2025
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Westerdam
Westerdam

16 Night
Great Barrier Reef & IndonesiaDetails

1,071 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jan 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sponsored

The Dreamy Getaway w/ Virgin Voyages

  • Limited Time: Book by 12/5 & your partner will get 50% off
  • Receive an extra $100 toward your prepaid Bar Tab
  • Cruise Critic Editor's Choice for Best New Ship in the US for 2021
  • Over $600 in value always included - 20+ Eateries, Tips, WiFi, & more

Virgin Voyages

30 Night
New Zealand Great Barrier Reef & Indonesian Holid...Details

1,071 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Dec 20, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

28 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

657 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Mar 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
24 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

207 Reviews
Leaving:Perth
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
May 4, 2025
No prices currently available for this sailing.
17 Night
Australia & New Zealand VoyageDetails

696 Reviews
Leaving:Melbourne
Cruise Line:Azamara
Jan 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

15 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

2,158 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
18 Night
18 Nt All Out Australia & New ZealandDetails

1,520 Reviews
Leaving:Perth
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Mar 1, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
16 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

386 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Jan 25, 2025
No prices currently available for this sailing.
20 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

386 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Mar 10, 2025
No prices currently available for this sailing.
24 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

360 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Dec 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
15 Night
Australia & New ZealandDetails

793 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jan 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
21 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

386 Reviews
Leaving:Bali
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Dec 26, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 20th, 2022.

