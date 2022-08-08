  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

1 Day Cruises to Around the World

1 Day Cruises to Around the World

We found you 754 cruises

Silver Cloud Expedition
Silver Cloud (Photo: Silversea Cruises)

10 Night
Expedition CruiseDetails

51 Reviews
Leaving:Malta
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Sep 17, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Wind Star
Wind Star

14 Night
Ancient To Avant-garde Mediterranean 14d Pir-bcnDetails

109 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Oct 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Regatta
Regatta

77 Night
World CruiseDetails

380 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Oct 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Seven Seas Mariner
Seven Seas Mariner (Photo: Regent)

143 Night
143 Night World CruiseDetails

365 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Jan 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Sponsored

Book Early and Save w/ Virgin Voyages

  • 10% off voyages booked 180 days before departure
  • Cruise Critic Editor’s Choice for Best New Ship in the US for 2021
  • Caribbean, Mediterranean, and Australian itineraries
  • Over $600 in value always included - 20+ Eateries, Tips, WiFi & more

Virgin Voyages

42 Night
World CruiseDetails

380 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Sep 25, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

23 Night
Riviera Rhapsody 23d Lis-vceDetails

243 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Aug 8, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Expedition CruiseDetails

51 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Sep 7, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

17 Night
World CruiseDetails

706 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Apr 24, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Boston To San Juan CruiseDetails

1,434 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Oct 30, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

51 Night
World CruiseDetails

720 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Dec 18, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

78 Night
World CruiseDetails

276 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Jun 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

137 Night
137 Night Viking World CruiseDetails

1,051 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Dec 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

32 Night
World CruiseDetails

200 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Aug 9, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

29 Night
World CruiseDetails

1,164 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Jan 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
Boston To Miami CruiseDetails

2,376 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Oct 15, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Related Cruises

1 Antarctica Cruises

1 Antarctica Cruises

1 Transatlantic Cruises

1 Transatlantic Cruises

1 Asia Cruises

1 Asia Cruises

1 Bermuda Cruises

1 Bermuda Cruises

1 Eastern Caribbean Cruises

1 Eastern Caribbean Cruises

1 Western Caribbean Cruises

1 Western Caribbean Cruises

1 Europe Cruises

1 Europe Cruises

1 Western Mediterranean Cruises

1 Western Mediterranean Cruises

1 Greenland Cruises

1 Greenland Cruises

1 Hawaii Cruises

1 Hawaii Cruises

1 Mexican Riviera Cruises

1 Mexican Riviera Cruises

1 Around the World Cruises

1 Around the World Cruises

1 Middle East Cruises

1 Middle East Cruises

1 Baltic Sea Cruises

1 Baltic Sea Cruises

1 Transpacific Cruises

1 Transpacific Cruises

1 Greece Cruises

1 Greece Cruises

1 Africa Cruises

1 Africa Cruises

1 Pacific Coastal Cruises

1 Pacific Coastal Cruises

1 Arctic Cruises

1 Arctic Cruises

1 Mexico Cruises

1 Mexico Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 18th, 2022.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.