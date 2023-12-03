  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

December 2023 Cruises to the Panama Canal & Central America

December 2023 Cruises to the Panama Canal & Central America

We found you 7 cruises

Norwegian Gem
Norwegian Gem

11 Night
Panama Canal - MiamiDetails

2,504 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Dec 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite
Seabourn Quest
Seabourn Quest (Photo: Seabourn Cruises)

14 Night
Central America & Panama Canal PathfinderDetails

145 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Dec 5, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Carnival Pride
Carnival Pride

8 Night
Panama Canal CruiseDetails

1,555 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Dec 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Carnival Glory
Carnival Glory

14 Night
Carnival Journeys - Panama Canal CruiseDetails

1,815 Reviews
Leaving:New Orleans
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Dec 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Get tomorrow's price drops
250,000+ people have entered their email

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
Cruise Critic Favorite

30 Night
Central America, Panama Canal & Antillean HolidayDetails

145 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Dec 5, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Panama Canal-panama CityDetails

311 Reviews
Leaving:Panama City
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Dec 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

16 Night
Panama Canal CruiseDetails

200 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Dec 29, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Related Cruises

September 2022 Cruises to the Panama Canal & Central America

September 2022 Cruises to the Panama Canal & Central America

October 2022 Cruises to the Panama Canal & Central America

October 2022 Cruises to the Panama Canal & Central America

November 2022 Cruises to the Panama Canal & Central America

November 2022 Cruises to the Panama Canal & Central America

December 2022 Cruises to the Panama Canal & Central America

December 2022 Cruises to the Panama Canal & Central America

January 2023 Cruises to the Panama Canal & Central America

January 2023 Cruises to the Panama Canal & Central America

February 2023 Cruises to the Panama Canal & Central America

February 2023 Cruises to the Panama Canal & Central America

March 2023 Cruises to the Panama Canal & Central America

March 2023 Cruises to the Panama Canal & Central America

April 2023 Cruises to the Panama Canal & Central America

April 2023 Cruises to the Panama Canal & Central America

May 2023 Cruises to the Panama Canal & Central America

May 2023 Cruises to the Panama Canal & Central America

July 2023 Cruises to the Panama Canal & Central America

July 2023 Cruises to the Panama Canal & Central America

September 2023 Cruises to the Panama Canal & Central America

September 2023 Cruises to the Panama Canal & Central America

October 2023 Cruises to the Panama Canal & Central America

October 2023 Cruises to the Panama Canal & Central America

November 2023 Cruises to the Panama Canal & Central America

November 2023 Cruises to the Panama Canal & Central America

December 2023 Cruises to the Panama Canal & Central America

December 2023 Cruises to the Panama Canal & Central America

January 2024 Cruises to the Panama Canal & Central America

January 2024 Cruises to the Panama Canal & Central America

February 2024 Cruises to the Panama Canal & Central America

February 2024 Cruises to the Panama Canal & Central America

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of June 3rd, 2022.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.