  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

January 2024 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

January 2024 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

We found you 13 cruises

Navigator of the Seas
Navigator of the Seas

4 Night
Catalina & Ensenada CruiseDetails

2,244 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jan 29, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Navigator of the Seas
Navigator of the Seas

3 Night
Ensenada CruiseDetails

2,244 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jan 26, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Navigator of the Seas
Navigator of the Seas

3 Night
Ensenada CruiseDetails

2,244 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jan 5, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite
Norwegian Bliss
Norwegian Bliss (Photo: Cruise Critic)

5 Night
Mexican Riviera - Los AngelesDetails

1,249 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jan 7, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Cabo, Vallarta & Mazatlan CruiseDetails

2,244 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Mexican Riviera ItineraryDetails

115 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

5 Night
Mexican Riviera - Los AngelesDetails

318 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jan 21, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

4 Night
Baja Mexico ItineraryDetails

15 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

5 Night
Mexican Riviera CruiseDetails

1,339 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Jan 25, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

4 Night
Baja Mexico ItineraryDetails

1,339 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Jan 21, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

6 Night
Mexican Riviera CruiseDetails

115 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Jan 7, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

3 Night
Baja Mexico ItineraryDetails

15 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

5 Night
Baja MexicoDetails

1,339 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Jan 30, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Related Cruises

August 2022 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

August 2022 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

September 2022 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

September 2022 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

October 2022 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

October 2022 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

November 2022 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

November 2022 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

December 2022 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

December 2022 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

January 2023 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

January 2023 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

February 2023 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

February 2023 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

March 2023 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

March 2023 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

April 2023 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

April 2023 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

May 2023 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

May 2023 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

June 2023 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

June 2023 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

July 2023 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

July 2023 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

August 2023 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

August 2023 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

September 2023 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

September 2023 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

October 2023 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

October 2023 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

November 2023 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

November 2023 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

December 2023 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

December 2023 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

January 2024 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

January 2024 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

February 2024 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

February 2024 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 2nd, 2022.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.