  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

March 2024 Cruises to the Indian Ocean

March 2024 Cruises to the Indian Ocean

We found you 4 cruises

Seabourn Encore
Seabourn Encore

36 Night
India, Arabia, Egypt & Holy LandDetails

125 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Cruise Critic Favorite
Seabourn Encore
Seabourn Encore

32 Night
Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam, India & ArabiaDetails

125 Reviews
Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Cruise Critic Favorite
Seabourn Encore
Seabourn Encore

18 Night
Jewels Of India & ArabiaDetails

125 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Le Champlain
Le Champlain (Photo: Ponant)

8 Night
Indian Ocean CruiseDetails

10 Reviews
Leaving:Seychelles
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker
Sponsored

Very last days to get 45% off your 2nd

  • Disconnect from routine. Reconnect with yourself. Redefine your time
  • 20+ eateries with Michelin-starred chef-curated menus. Always includ
  • Winner of 5 Cruise Critic Cruisers' Choice Awards

Virgin Voyages

Related Cruises

November 2023 Cruises to the Indian Ocean

November 2023 Cruises to the Indian Ocean

December 2023 Cruises to the Indian Ocean

December 2023 Cruises to the Indian Ocean

January 2024 Cruises to the Indian Ocean

January 2024 Cruises to the Indian Ocean

February 2024 Cruises to the Indian Ocean

February 2024 Cruises to the Indian Ocean

March 2024 Cruises to the Indian Ocean

March 2024 Cruises to the Indian Ocean

April 2024 Cruises to the Indian Ocean

April 2024 Cruises to the Indian Ocean

November 2024 Cruises to the Indian Ocean

November 2024 Cruises to the Indian Ocean

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of April 4th, 2023.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent