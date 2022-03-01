  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

December 2022 Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

December 2022 Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

We're sorry no itineraries matched your search. Please update your search criteria and try again.

Related Cruises

March 2022 Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

March 2022 Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

April 2022 Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

April 2022 Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

May 2022 Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

May 2022 Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

June 2022 Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

June 2022 Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

July 2022 Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

July 2022 Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

August 2022 Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

August 2022 Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

September 2022 Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

September 2022 Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

October 2022 Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

October 2022 Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

November 2022 Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

November 2022 Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

January 2023 Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

January 2023 Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

March 2023 Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

March 2023 Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

April 2023 Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

April 2023 Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

May 2023 Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

May 2023 Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

June 2023 Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

June 2023 Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

July 2023 Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

July 2023 Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

August 2023 Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

August 2023 Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

September 2023 Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

September 2023 Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

October 2023 Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

October 2023 Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of February 22nd, 2022.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.