  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

November 2023 Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

November 2023 Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

We found you 8 cruises

Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic

12 Night
Eastern Mediterranean Details

4,193 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Nov 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Riviera
Riviera

10 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

699 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Nov 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Rhapsody of the Seas
Rhapsody of the Seas

6 Night
Med Highlights CruiseDetails

1,472 Reviews
Leaving:Haifa
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Nov 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Riviera
Riviera

10 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

699 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Nov 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Sponsored

Limited Time: All 3 Amenities For FREE

  • FREE Shore Excursions, FREE Beverage Package & FREE Shipboard Credit.
  • Plus Enjoy 2 for 1 Cruise Fares, FREE Roundtrip Airfare & Transfers*.
  • Available On Select 2022 Cruises | Book By May 20th For Best Savings.
  • Savor Gourmet Cuisine & Personalized Service With Small Ship Luxury.

Oceania Cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Nov 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

5 Night
Greek Isles CruiseDetails

1,472 Reviews
Leaving:Haifa
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Nov 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

11 Night
Eastern Mediterranean Details

4,193 Reviews
Leaving:Haifa
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Nov 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Get tomorrow's price drops
250,000+ people have entered their email

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

693 Reviews
Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Nov 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Related Cruises

June 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

June 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

July 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

July 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

August 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

August 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

September 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

September 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

October 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

October 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

November 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

November 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

December 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

December 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

April 2023 Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

April 2023 Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

May 2023 Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

May 2023 Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

June 2023 Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

June 2023 Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

July 2023 Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

July 2023 Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

August 2023 Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

August 2023 Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

September 2023 Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

September 2023 Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

October 2023 Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

October 2023 Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

November 2023 Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

November 2023 Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

December 2023 Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

December 2023 Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of May 1st, 2022.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.