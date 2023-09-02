  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
September 2023 Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

September 2023 Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

We found you 30 cruises

Odyssey of the Seas
The two-level pool deck on Odyssey of the Seas (Image: Royal Caribbean)

9 Night
Greek Isles CruiseDetails

11 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Sep 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Celebrity Constellation
Celebrity Constellation

10 Night
Venice, Turkey & Greek IslandsDetails

1,726 Reviews
Leaving:Ravenna
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Sep 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Odyssey of the Seas
The two-level pool deck on Odyssey of the Seas (Image: Royal Caribbean)

9 Night
Greek Isles CruiseDetails

11 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Sep 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Rhapsody of the Seas
Rhapsody of the Seas

7 Night
Greek Isles CruiseDetails

1,472 Reviews
Leaving:Haifa
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Greek Isles CruiseDetails

1,564 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Italy, Croatia & MontenegroDetails

Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Sep 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

9 Night
Amalfi & Dalmatian VoyageDetails

784 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Azamara
Sep 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

9 Night
Best Of Eastern MediterraneanDetails

1,726 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Sep 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Greece & Croatia CruiseDetails

1,948 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Greek Isles CruiseDetails

1,948 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Greek & Adriatic CruiseDetails

1,494 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Sep 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Italy, Croatia & MontenegroDetails

Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Sep 18, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

3 Night
Cyprus CruiseDetails

1,472 Reviews
Leaving:Haifa
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Sep 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

8 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

347 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Sep 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
The Best Of The Med VoyageDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Azamara
Sep 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

4 Night
4 Nt Greece & Cyprus Rosh HashanahDetails

1,472 Reviews
Leaving:Haifa
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Sep 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

5 Night
Greek Isles Yom Kippur CruiseDetails

1,472 Reviews
Leaving:Haifa
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Sep 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

2 Night
Cyprus CruiseDetails

1,472 Reviews
Leaving:Haifa
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Sep 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
7-nt Amalfi & Dalmatian Coasts VoyageDetails

Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Azamara
Sep 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

11 Night
Greece Intensive VoyageDetails

669 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Azamara
Sep 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

8 Night
Croatia Intensive VoyageDetails

Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Azamara
Sep 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

9 Night
Islands Of The Med VoyageDetails

Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Azamara
Sep 18, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

11 Night
Black Sea Intensive VoyageDetails

669 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Azamara
Sep 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Greece Intensive VoyageDetails

669 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Azamara
Sep 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

290 Reviews
Leaving:Monaco
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Sep 21, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

