  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

December 2023 Cruises to Europe

December 2023 Cruises to Europe

We found you 166 cruises

S.S. Antoinette
S.S. Antoinette

7 Night
Rhine Holiday Markets Details

90 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Viking Venus
Viking Venus (Photo: Viking Ocean Cruises)

10 Night
Greek OdysseyDetails

28 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Dec 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic

14 Night
Europe - Classic Mediterranean Details

4,201 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Dec 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Viking Vilhjalm
Viking Vilhjalm

7 Night
Danube Christmas DelightsDetails

87 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Dec 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Get tomorrow's price drops
250,000+ people have entered their email

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Dec 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Christmas On The RhineDetails

123 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Eastern Mediterranean Details

4,201 Reviews
Leaving:Haifa
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Dec 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

11 Night
Eastern Mediterranean Details

4,201 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Dec 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Christmas On The RhineDetails

189 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Dec 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Christmas On The RhineDetails

141 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Dec 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Christmas On The SeineDetails

4 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Christmas On The DanubeDetails

152 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Christmas On The DanubeDetails

127 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Dec 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Christmas On The RhineDetails

138 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Dec 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Danube Christmas DelightsDetails

87 Reviews
Leaving:Passau
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Related Cruises

July 2022 Cruises to Europe

July 2022 Cruises to Europe

August 2022 Cruises to Europe

August 2022 Cruises to Europe

September 2022 Cruises to Europe

September 2022 Cruises to Europe

October 2022 Cruises to Europe

October 2022 Cruises to Europe

November 2022 Cruises to Europe

November 2022 Cruises to Europe

December 2022 Cruises to Europe

December 2022 Cruises to Europe

January 2023 Cruises to Europe

January 2023 Cruises to Europe

February 2023 Cruises to Europe

February 2023 Cruises to Europe

March 2023 Cruises to Europe

March 2023 Cruises to Europe

April 2023 Cruises to Europe

April 2023 Cruises to Europe

May 2023 Cruises to Europe

May 2023 Cruises to Europe

June 2023 Cruises to Europe

June 2023 Cruises to Europe

July 2023 Cruises to Europe

July 2023 Cruises to Europe

August 2023 Cruises to Europe

August 2023 Cruises to Europe

September 2023 Cruises to Europe

September 2023 Cruises to Europe

October 2023 Cruises to Europe

October 2023 Cruises to Europe

November 2023 Cruises to Europe

November 2023 Cruises to Europe

December 2023 Cruises to Europe

December 2023 Cruises to Europe

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of June 1st, 2022.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.