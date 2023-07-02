  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
July 2023 Cruises to Europe

July 2023 Cruises to Europe

We found you 669 cruises

Nieuw Statendam
Nieuw Statendam

14 Night
Voyage Of The Midnight SunDetails

162 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jul 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nieuw Statendam
Nieuw Statendam

14 Night
Best Of NorwayDetails

162 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jul 26, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nieuw Statendam
Nieuw Statendam

10 Night
Jewels Of The BalticDetails

162 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jul 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nieuw Statendam
Nieuw Statendam

7 Night
Norse LegendsDetails

162 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jul 26, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Europe - Greek Isles & Eastern Med Details

1,939 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jul 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

123 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Italian SojournDetails

997 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Jul 21, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Paris & The Heart Of NormandyDetails

Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Europe - Iceland Details

Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jul 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Europe - Greek Isles & Eastern Med Details

1,939 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Night
Mediterranean OdysseyDetails

1,334 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Jul 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Iceland Intensive VoyageDetails

784 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Azamara
Jul 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Europe - Western Mediterranean - Barcelona Details

4,161 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Italian Riviera & France CruiseDetails

1,861 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jul 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Spain, France, & Italy CruiseDetails

602 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Rhine HighlightsDetails

143 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Scenic
Jul 31, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Greek Isles CruiseDetails

1,564 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Danube WaltzDetails

86 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
15 Night
Britain Sampler With Paris To NormandyDetails

91 Reviews
Leaving:London
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

1,669 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Jul 31, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
21 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Jul 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

1,669 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Jul 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

136 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

213 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Celestyal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 1st, 2022.

