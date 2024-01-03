  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

January 2024 Cruises to the Western Caribbean

January 2024 Cruises to the Western Caribbean

We found you 59 cruises

Adventure of the Seas
Adventure of the Seas

4 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,153 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Reflection
Celebrity Reflection

6 Night
6 Nt Bimini, Grand Cayman & MexicoDetails

1,882 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Norwegian Breakaway
Norwegian Breakaway

7 Night
Western Caribbean - New OrleansDetails

3,690 Reviews
Leaving:New Orleans
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Celebrity Constellation
Celebrity Constellation

9 Night
New Orleans & The CaribbeanDetails

1,753 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jan 3, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Sponsored

Sail for as low as $572

  • Book & sail in the next 120 days & sail the Caribbean as low as $572
  • Cruise Critic Editor’s Choice for Best New Ship in the US for 2021
  • Caribbean and Mediterranean itineraries
  • Over $600 in value always included - 20+ Eateries, Tips, WiFi & more

Virgin Voyages

7 Night
Western Caribbean - Port CanaveralDetails

2,845 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

5 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,153 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

5 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,994 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jan 20, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,998 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

4 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,373 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jan 4, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

5 Night
Bahamas & Mexico CruiseDetails

2,373 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jan 13, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

4 Night
Western Caribbean ItineraryDetails

144 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Jan 18, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

5 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,481 Reviews
Leaving:New Orleans
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

5 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

947 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Jan 8, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

5 Night
Western Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

1,283 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

5 Night
Western Caribbean ItineraryDetails

144 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Related Cruises

August 2022 Cruises to the Western Caribbean

August 2022 Cruises to the Western Caribbean

September 2022 Cruises to the Western Caribbean

September 2022 Cruises to the Western Caribbean

October 2022 Cruises to the Western Caribbean

October 2022 Cruises to the Western Caribbean

November 2022 Cruises to the Western Caribbean

November 2022 Cruises to the Western Caribbean

December 2022 Cruises to the Western Caribbean

December 2022 Cruises to the Western Caribbean

January 2023 Cruises to the Western Caribbean

January 2023 Cruises to the Western Caribbean

February 2023 Cruises to the Western Caribbean

February 2023 Cruises to the Western Caribbean

March 2023 Cruises to the Western Caribbean

March 2023 Cruises to the Western Caribbean

April 2023 Cruises to the Western Caribbean

April 2023 Cruises to the Western Caribbean

May 2023 Cruises to the Western Caribbean

May 2023 Cruises to the Western Caribbean

June 2023 Cruises to the Western Caribbean

June 2023 Cruises to the Western Caribbean

July 2023 Cruises to the Western Caribbean

July 2023 Cruises to the Western Caribbean

August 2023 Cruises to the Western Caribbean

August 2023 Cruises to the Western Caribbean

September 2023 Cruises to the Western Caribbean

September 2023 Cruises to the Western Caribbean

October 2023 Cruises to the Western Caribbean

October 2023 Cruises to the Western Caribbean

November 2023 Cruises to the Western Caribbean

November 2023 Cruises to the Western Caribbean

December 2023 Cruises to the Western Caribbean

December 2023 Cruises to the Western Caribbean

January 2024 Cruises to the Western Caribbean

January 2024 Cruises to the Western Caribbean

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 1st, 2022.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.