  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

June 2023 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

June 2023 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

We found you 12 cruises

Norwegian Escape
Norwegian Escape (Photo: Norwegian)

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean - Miami Details

2,796 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Carnival Sunrise
Carnival Sunrise (Photo: Carnival Cruise Line)

5 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

122 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Carnival Mardi Gras
Exterior Carnival Mardi Gras (Photo by Chris Gray Faust)

7 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

35 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Jun 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Carnival Magic
Carnival Magic

8 Night
Caribbean From New York CityDetails

1,392 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Jun 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Sponsored

Explore a cutting-edge journey at sea.

  • Exclusive: up to $300 to spend on board
  • Exclusive: Up to $75 Specialty Dining
  • Always Included: free drinks, gratuities & Wi-Fi
  • Contact Cruises.com at 1-800-288-6006 to book your escape

Cruises.com

8 Night
Eastern Caribbean ItineraryDetails

1,911 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

2,506 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Jun 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Jun 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Get tomorrow's price drops
250,000+ people have entered their email

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

2,506 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Jun 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Jun 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,407 Reviews
Leaving:Baltimore
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

6 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

35 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Jun 18, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

8 Night
Exotic Eastern CaribbeanDetails

1,392 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Jun 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Related Cruises

January 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

January 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

February 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

February 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

March 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

March 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

April 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

April 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

May 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

May 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

June 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

June 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

July 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

July 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

August 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

August 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

September 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

September 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

October 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

October 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

November 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

November 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

December 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

December 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

January 2023 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

January 2023 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

February 2023 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

February 2023 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

March 2023 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

March 2023 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

April 2023 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

April 2023 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

May 2023 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

May 2023 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

June 2023 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

June 2023 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

July 2023 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

July 2023 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of December 3rd, 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.