October 2023 Cruises to the Caribbean

We found you 91 cruises

Adventure of the Seas
Adventure of the Seas

4 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,141 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Independence of the Seas
Independence of the Seas

3 Night
Bahamas & Perfect Day CruiseDetails

1,633 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Oasis of the Seas
Oasis of the Seas

7 Night
Perfect Day Bahamas CruiseDetails

3,680 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Scarlet Lady
Scarlet Lady (Photo: Virgin Voyages)

5 Night
Mayan SolDetails

424 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
Oct 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Western Caribbean - Miami Details

298 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Oct 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Bahamas & Perfect Day CruiseDetails

2,349 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Riviera MayaDetails

424 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
Oct 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,141 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Dominican DazeDetails

424 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
3 Night
Bahamas & Perfect Day CruiseDetails

2,349 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
7 Nt Western Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

1 Review
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
7 Nt Eastern Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

1 Review
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,269 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Oct 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Fire And Sunset SoiréesDetails

424 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

3,017 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Bahamas & Perfect Day CruiseDetails

1,633 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

8 Night
Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,180 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Oct 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

137 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Southern Caribbean - New York Details

298 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Oct 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Bermuda & Perfect Day CruiseDetails

1,160 Reviews
Leaving:Baltimore
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Oct 26, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Bahamas & Mexico CruiseDetails

2,360 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Oct 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,423 Reviews
Leaving:Baltimore
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Oct 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Bahamas ItineraryDetails

137 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Oct 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

4 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,725 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,370 Reviews
Leaving:Charleston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of April 1st, 2022.

