December 2023 Cruises to Asia

We found you 36 cruises

Celebrity Millennium
Celebrity Millennium

12 Night
Spice Route CruiseDetails

1,669 Reviews
Leaving:Mumbai
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Dec 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Solstice
Celebrity Solstice (Photo: Celebrity)

12 Night
Thailand & Vietnam CruiseDetails

2,121 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Dec 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seven Seas Navigator
Seven Seas Navigator

19 Night
Southeast Asia CruiseDetails

276 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Dec 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Westerdam
Westerdam

14 Night
Far East Discovery HolidayDetails

1,062 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Dec 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
15 Night
Fascinating Vietnam, Cambodia & The Mekong River...Details

Leaving:Hanoi
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Dec 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mekong Discovery Details

Leaving:Phnom Penh
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Dec 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Treasures Of The Mekong - 7 Night CruiseDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Ho Chi Minh City
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
12 Nt Bali, Malaysia & Thailand CruiseDetails

1,669 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Dec 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Night
Vietnam & Thailand CruiseDetails

2,121 Reviews
Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Dec 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Wonders Of Vietnam, Cambodia & The MekongDetails

5 Reviews
Leaving:Cambodia
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Thailand, Vietnam & Malaysia HolidayDetails

119 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Dec 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Majestic Mekong River CruiseDetails

5 Reviews
Leaving:Ho Chi Minh City
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Luxury MekongDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Ho Chi Minh City
Cruise Line:Scenic
Dec 26, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Luxury MekongDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Ho Chi Minh City
Cruise Line:Scenic
Dec 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Indonesia, Malaysia & ThailandDetails

1,062 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Dec 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
