  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

September 2023 Cruises to the USA

September 2023 Cruises to the USA

We found you 25 cruises

Viking Mississippi
Viking Mississippi (Image: Viking River Cruises)

7 Night
America's HeartlandDetails

Leaving:St. Paul
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Sep 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Viking Mississippi
Viking Mississippi (Image: Viking River Cruises)

14 Night
America's Great RiverDetails

Leaving:St. Paul
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Sep 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Viking Mississippi
Viking Mississippi (Image: Viking River Cruises)

14 Night
America's Great RiverDetails

Leaving:New Orleans
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Sep 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
MS Roald Amundsen
MS Roald Amundsen (Photo: Hurtigruten)

7 Night
North America CruiseDetails

44 Reviews
Leaving:Dartmouth
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
Sep 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Get tomorrow's price drops
250,000+ people have entered their email

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.

7 Night
America's HeartlandDetails

Leaving:St. Louis
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Sep 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Chicago, Il To Montreal, QcDetails

5 Reviews
Leaving:Chicago
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
Sep 29, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

6 Night
St. Louis To Minneapolis (red Wing) (9-days)Details

44 Reviews
Leaving:Alton
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
Sep 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Minneapolis To St. Louis (alton) (9-days)Details

44 Reviews
Leaving:Red Wing
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
Sep 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Minneapolis To New Orleans (16-days)Details

44 Reviews
Leaving:Red Wing
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
Sep 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Memphis To St. Louis (9-days)Details

Leaving:Memphis
Sep 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

8 Night
Chicago, Il To Toronto, OnDetails

5 Reviews
Leaving:Chicago
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
Sep 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

6 Night
St. Louis To Minneapolis (red Wing) (9-days)Details

Leaving:Alton
Sep 24, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Spokane, Wa To Portland, Or (vancouver)Details

89 Reviews
Leaving:Clarkston
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

6 Night
Portland, Or To Spokane, Wa (clarkston)Details

89 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

8 Night
Toronto, On To Chicago, IlDetails

5 Reviews
Leaving:Toronto
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

8 Night
Exploring Coastal Maine: Lobsters, Lighthouses And...Details

17 Reviews
Leaving:Gloucester
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
Sep 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

8 Night
North America CruiseDetails

44 Reviews
Leaving:Dartmouth
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
Sep 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Memphis To New OrleansDetails

Leaving:Memphis
Sep 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

8 Night
Montreal To DetroitDetails

9 Reviews
Leaving:Montreal
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
New Orleans To MemphisDetails

Leaving:New Orleans
Sep 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

8 Night
Detroit To MontrealDetails

9 Reviews
Leaving:Detroit
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
Sep 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Minneapolis To New Orleans (16-days)Details

15 Reviews
Leaving:Red Wing
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
Sep 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

6 Night
New Orleans To MemphisDetails

15 Reviews
Leaving:New Orleans
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
Sep 18, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Memphis To New OrleansDetails

15 Reviews
Leaving:Memphis
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
Sep 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Get tomorrow's price drops
250,000+ people have entered their email

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.

7 Night
New Orleans To MemphisDetails

44 Reviews
Leaving:New Orleans
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
Sep 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Related Cruises

April 2022 Cruises to the USA

April 2022 Cruises to the USA

May 2022 Cruises to the USA

May 2022 Cruises to the USA

June 2022 Cruises to the USA

June 2022 Cruises to the USA

July 2022 Cruises to the USA

July 2022 Cruises to the USA

August 2022 Cruises to the USA

August 2022 Cruises to the USA

September 2022 Cruises to the USA

September 2022 Cruises to the USA

October 2022 Cruises to the USA

October 2022 Cruises to the USA

November 2022 Cruises to the USA

November 2022 Cruises to the USA

December 2022 Cruises to the USA

December 2022 Cruises to the USA

January 2023 Cruises to the USA

January 2023 Cruises to the USA

February 2023 Cruises to the USA

February 2023 Cruises to the USA

March 2023 Cruises to the USA

March 2023 Cruises to the USA

April 2023 Cruises to the USA

April 2023 Cruises to the USA

May 2023 Cruises to the USA

May 2023 Cruises to the USA

June 2023 Cruises to the USA

June 2023 Cruises to the USA

July 2023 Cruises to the USA

July 2023 Cruises to the USA

August 2023 Cruises to the USA

August 2023 Cruises to the USA

September 2023 Cruises to the USA

September 2023 Cruises to the USA

October 2023 Cruises to the USA

October 2023 Cruises to the USA

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of March 2nd, 2022.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.