October 2023 Cruises to Transatlantic

October 2023 Cruises to Transatlantic

We found you 20 cruises

Odyssey of the Seas
The two-level pool deck on Odyssey of the Seas (Image: Royal Caribbean)

15 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

38 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Oct 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Valiant Lady
Valiant Lady profile rendering

14 Night
Transatlantic Med To MiamiDetails

14 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
Oct 29, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

7 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,216 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Oct 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

9 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,216 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Oct 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
18 Night
Carnival Journeys - 18 Day TransatlanticDetails

Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Oct 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

9 Night
Canada & New England CruiseDetails

1,160 Reviews
Leaving:Baltimore
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Oct 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

11 Night
Azores & Bermuda Trans CruiseDetails

1,954 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Oct 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Spanish Transatlantic CruiseDetails

325 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Oct 29, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Atlantic SojournDetails

26 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Oct 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

15 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

2,757 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Oct 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Night
Spain, Gibraltar & BermudaDetails

1,873 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Oct 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Italy, France & Bermuda TransDetails

Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Oct 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

26 Night
Ancient Empires & Spanish FarewellDetails

1,026 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Oct 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

21 Night
Adriatic Dream & Passage To AmericaDetails

173 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Oct 29, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Ancient Athens To Modern DubaiDetails

Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
Oct 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

20 Night
Iberia & Atlantic MemoriesDetails

144 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Oct 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

13 Night
Atlantic MemoriesDetails

144 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Oct 21, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

27 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

139 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Oct 29, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

30 Night
Tyrrhenian Sea, Iberia & Atlantic CrossingDetails

144 Reviews
Leaving:Monaco
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Oct 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

15 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,716 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Oct 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

