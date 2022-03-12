  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Star Clippers Cruises

193 Reviews
2 Awards
Star Clipper

About Star Clippers Cruises

Feel the wind fill the sails. Climb high in the rigging to the crow's nest. Relax in the bowsprit net. Life aboard a sailing ship appeals to adventurous travelers who are eager to explore unspoiled parts of the world in relative comfort.

Find Star Clippers Cruises

Star Clippers Cruises

We found you 31 cruises

Royal Clipper
Royal Clipper

7 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

97 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Star Clippers
Mar 12, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Royal Clipper
Royal Clipper

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

97 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Star Clippers
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Royal Clipper
Royal Clipper

11 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

97 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Star Clippers
Sep 3, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Star Flyer
Star Flyer

7 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

54 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Star Clippers
No prices currently available for this sailing.
16 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

97 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Star Clippers
Apr 2, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

97 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Star Clippers
Jul 9, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

54 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Star Clippers
No prices currently available for this sailing.
6 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

54 Reviews
Leaving:Malta
Cruise Line:Star Clippers
Apr 24, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

97 Reviews
Leaving:Cannes
Cruise Line:Star Clippers
Sep 24, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

54 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Star Clippers
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

97 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Star Clippers
No prices currently available for this sailing.
3 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

97 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Star Clippers
Sep 14, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

54 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Star Clippers
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

54 Reviews
Leaving:Malaga
Cruise Line:Star Clippers
Nov 2, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

54 Reviews
Leaving:St. Maarten
Cruise Line:Star Clippers
Mar 12, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

97 Reviews
Leaving:Cannes
Cruise Line:Star Clippers
Oct 8, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

97 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Star Clippers
Mar 19, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

54 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Star Clippers
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

54 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Star Clippers
Jun 11, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

54 Reviews
Leaving:Malta
Cruise Line:Star Clippers
Oct 23, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

97 Reviews
Leaving:Cannes
Cruise Line:Star Clippers
May 21, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

97 Reviews
Leaving:Cannes
Cruise Line:Star Clippers
May 28, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

97 Reviews
Leaving:Cannes
Cruise Line:Star Clippers
Oct 1, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

97 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Star Clippers
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

54 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Star Clippers
Oct 15, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Star Clippers Cruise Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on Star Clippers cruise ships?

Passengers, many of whom own their own sailboats, usually run anywhere from 25 to 75 years of age, with an average in the 45 to 55 range. The line pulls in a large repeat rate, with more than 50 percent returning to the line within the year. The greatest number of passengers comes from North America, followed by Germany and the U.K., and 80 percent are English-speaking. You'll also find honeymooners, who come onboard for the romance, and solo travelers who are drawn to the friendly onboard culture. Star Clippers also sees multigenerational groups, particularly during holidays and in the summer, with the youngest children in the 8 to 10 age range.

Do I have to dress up on a Star Clippers cruise?

No, and you aren't likely to see a single tie onboard. Most people wear pants or shorts and T-shirts by day -- swim suits are only to be worn on deck. The only rule for dinner in the dining room is no shorts or flip-flops.

Is everything free on Star Clippers cruises?

No. All dining and access to the water sports equipment is free, but you'll pay extra for shore excursions, gratuities, drinks (including both alcohol and soda) except coffee and tea, spa services and laundry.

What are Star Clippers’s most popular activities?

As with river cruising, Star Clippers passengers don't spend that much time in their staterooms. They climb 60 feet up the masts to lookout stations (with supervision and safety vests) or lounge by the pool or in the bow rigging. On ships with water sports options, all passengers more than the age of 12 have complimentary access to the equipment. Evening trivia games can get pretty passionate.

Wherever they are onboard, you'll see passengers checking their watches to be sure they are on the deck when the crew picks up the ropes to raise the 42 square sails to the sound of Vangelis' "Conquest of Paradise." And, since the passengers can't normally get pictures of the ship with the sails up -- they're lowered in port -- the crew try to provide a photo tender ride that circles the ship with all sails flying, a very popular feature.

Why go with Star Clippers?

  • Fleet consists of upscale sailing ships.
  • Informal classes teach knot-tying and celestial navigation.
  • Specializes in offbeat itineraries in Europe and the Caribbean.

Best for: Affluent adventurers, noncruisers and sailing buffs

Not for: Anyone looking for an array of dining and entertainment choices, and travelers who use wheelchairs

Star Clippers Cruises Cruiser Reviews

Amazing Experience

This was my first time on a Star Clippers cruise.I traveled during the explosion of Omicron and I want to say that Star Clippers did a great job to make sure we were tested, bubbled, and therefore able to complete the itinerary.Read More
User Avatar
Waterguy67

2-5 Cruises

Age 50s

Superb crew and wonderful sailing experience

The ship has no elevators so you need to be able to handle multiple stairways to move around.We chose this cruise because of the opportunity to travel in a sailing ship.Read More
User Avatar
Heather Sk

First Time Cruiser

Age 60s

No problem until I got home

This treatment causes me concern for a repeat customer and I am not sure if I will give them my business in the future.If you have never been and want to experience a ship under sails you should try it but if you are promised anything be sure to check your documents before you leave the ship.Read More
User Avatar
elklemi

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Good cruise but some significant drawbacks

It makes life easy for the cruise line but is a burden and risk that should not be foisted on passengers, particiularly since the first one hears about this is after the cancellation date has passed, so one is faced with the choice to cancel and lose a significant deposit or to have their passport taken away and not returned until the end of the cruise.The cruise was nice, ship was in great condition , staff was accommodating but the management has some strange ideas about customer service.Read More
User Avatar
brianbollwage

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

