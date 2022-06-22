Big name in luxury ocean cruising comes to rivers with multiple restaurants, impressive spa and large suites.

*Editor's note: Crystal Cruises ceased operations in January 2022 following the bankruptcy of its parent company , Genting Hong Kong. All future river cruises aboard Crystal are canceled.

Best for: Travelers who want exceptional luxury on European rivers, those accustomed to Crystal style

During the day, Crystal offers culturally immersive shore excursions, and when ships are in port overnight, passengers often choose to dine at Michelin-starred restaurants on shore for an optional fee. Onboard, most passengers attend the lecture series featuring experts in the destination being visited, as well as the nightly concerts that might include classical favorites or a local group. The more active cruisers enjoy the indoor swimming pool and a fitness center, as well as the bicycles and kayaks available in port. Depending on the passenger mix, evenings may be active with dancing in the Palm Court.

You will pay extra for select shore excursions, Michelin-starred dining ashore and for treatments in the spa.

Just about! Crystal includes everything in the cruise fare from spirits, specialty coffees, soft drinks and wines to gratuities on board and ashore. You also receive free unlimited Wi-Fi, all specialty dining, a rich selection of complimentary shore excursions to choose from, self-service laundry, personal butlers, access to ebikes, airport transfers and more; top suite categories have additional perks.

No, though it's not the most casual river cruise option. Daytime dress is comfortable and casual, even in the dining room, although swimsuits, cover-ups/robes and baseball hats are not considered appropriate. The evening dress code is Crystal Casual, which the line describes as a dressed-up version of daytime casual -- think slacks and a collared shirt for men, nice pants or capris with blouse, or sundress for women.

The average age of cruisers on Crystal River is mid-50s, with approximately half new to Crystal entirely. Passengers are generally well-off, sophisticated travelers who prize authentic cultural travel. Though most passengers are couples or small groups traveling together, the line does attract families during the school holidays, thanks to its connecting rooms and two-bedroom suites. Most come from North America, but you'll find a smattering of international passengers on most sailings.

The bus service is great My one gripe is that very young kids are allowed on the boat - two in this case.They had a few other entertainers brought on board - all good and enjoyable Service in every aspect was excellent.

Too many people to thank, but special mention to Peter the bartender, Juris who oversaw the restaurant with incredible attention to detail, and Milo who was on the restaurant staff and took good care of us.I can't say enough good things about the ship or the experience.

They had a small area for this but hey not is a small boat and you could walk daily for exercise but there is equip there including a rowing and walking and gym equip So that is the reason for a not perfect score Spa they had a massage lady who was good As a result of this trip this line will be taking us on a cruise in 2021 into the Adriatic abut their small yacht.The off ship excursions to get some dance opera orchestras really good.

It is misleading though, to think of the extraordinary cost we paid ~ $1K+ per person per day for a river cruise when in fact we had less than 4 hours of daylight cruising, the rest of the time we were docked, sandwiched between other ships with no view, moving “cruising” in the middle of the night.It is not Crystal’s fault that the locks near Batslavia, Slovakia were out for repair and we had or trip shortened by a day missing out on a half day of tours and most importantly the use of the ship and culinary/beverage services.

