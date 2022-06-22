  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Crystal River Cruises

84 Reviews
10 Awards
Crystal Mozart

About Crystal River Cruises

*Editor's note: Crystal Cruises ceased operations in January 2022 following the bankruptcy of its parent company, Genting Hong Kong. All future river cruises aboard Crystal are canceled.

Big name in luxury ocean cruising comes to rivers with multiple restaurants, impressive spa and large suites.

  • More about Crystal River Cruises

  • Who goes on Crystal River cruise ships?

  • Do I have to dress up on a Crystal River cruise?

Find Crystal River Cruises

Crystal River Cruises

We found you 57 cruises

Crystal Debussy
Crystal Debussy

7 Night
Christmas Time On The Rhine Details

13 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Crystal Bach
Crystal Bach (Photo: Crystal River Cruises)

7 Night
Christmas Time On The Rhine Details

10 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Crystal Ravel
Crystal Ravel

7 Night
Delightful Danube Details

8 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Crystal Mahler
Crystal Mahler

7 Night
Tulips & WindmillsDetails

13 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Sponsored

Limited Time: All 3 Amenities For FREE

  • FREE Shore Excursions, FREE Beverage Package & FREE Shipboard Credit.
  • Plus Enjoy 2 for 1 Cruise Fares, FREE Roundtrip Airfare & Transfers*.
  • Available On Select 2022 Cruises | Book By May 20th For Best Savings.
  • Savor Gourmet Cuisine & Personalized Service With Small Ship Luxury.

Oceania Cruises

5 Night
Danube Discovery Details

8 Reviews
Leaving:Vienna
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Treasures Of Southeast Europe (southboundDetails

8 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
May 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Legendary RhineDetails

13 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Get tomorrow's price drops
250,000+ people have entered their email

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.

10 Night
Christmas Splendors Of The Rhine & Moselle Details

13 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
Nov 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Christmas Splendors Of The Rhine & Moselle Details

13 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
Dec 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Spectacular Danube Holiday Details

8 Reviews
Leaving:Vilshofen an der Donau
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
Dec 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Across The RhineDetails

10 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
Jul 2, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Danube Christmas Dreams Details

40 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
Nov 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

11 Night
Mozart Grand Holiday Cruise Details

40 Reviews
Leaving:Vienna
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
Dec 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

5 Night
Playgrounds Of The Netherlands & BelgiumDetails

10 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
Sep 3, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Tulips & WindmillsDetails

10 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Christmas Time On The Rhine Details

13 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Legendary RhineDetails

10 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
Jul 30, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Romantic RhineDetails

13 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Legendary RhineDetails

10 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Christmas Time On The Rhine Details

10 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Splendors Of The Rhine & Moselle Details

13 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Romantic RhineDetails

13 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Magnificent Europe Details

13 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
Jun 22, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Delightful Danube Details

8 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Delightful Danube Christmas Details

8 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Crystal River Cruise Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on Crystal River cruise ships?

The average age of cruisers on Crystal River is mid-50s, with approximately half new to Crystal entirely. Passengers are generally well-off, sophisticated travelers who prize authentic cultural travel. Though most passengers are couples or small groups traveling together, the line does attract families during the school holidays, thanks to its connecting rooms and two-bedroom suites. Most come from North America, but you'll find a smattering of international passengers on most sailings.

Do I have to dress up on a Crystal River cruise?

No, though it's not the most casual river cruise option. Daytime dress is comfortable and casual, even in the dining room, although swimsuits, cover-ups/robes and baseball hats are not considered appropriate. The evening dress code is Crystal Casual, which the line describes as a dressed-up version of daytime casual -- think slacks and a collared shirt for men, nice pants or capris with blouse, or sundress for women.

Is everything free on Crystal River cruises?

Just about! Crystal includes everything in the cruise fare from spirits, specialty coffees, soft drinks and wines to gratuities on board and ashore. You also receive free unlimited Wi-Fi, all specialty dining, a rich selection of complimentary shore excursions to choose from, self-service laundry, personal butlers, access to ebikes, airport transfers and more; top suite categories have additional perks.

You will pay extra for select shore excursions, Michelin-starred dining ashore and for treatments in the spa.

What are Crystal River’s most popular activities?

During the day, Crystal offers culturally immersive shore excursions, and when ships are in port overnight, passengers often choose to dine at Michelin-starred restaurants on shore for an optional fee. Onboard, most passengers attend the lecture series featuring experts in the destination being visited, as well as the nightly concerts that might include classical favorites or a local group. The more active cruisers enjoy the indoor swimming pool and a fitness center, as well as the bicycles and kayaks available in port. Depending on the passenger mix, evenings may be active with dancing in the Palm Court.

Why go with Crystal River?

  • Ultraluxury river cruise
  • Small fleet boasts some of river cruising's largest cabins
  • Indoor pools, multiple restaurants and king-size beds set the vessels apart

Best for: Travelers who want exceptional luxury on European rivers, those accustomed to Crystal style

Not for: Budget cruisers

Crystal River Cruises Cruises Cruiser Reviews

Floating ~ 4 star hotel, very little true "cruising", great staff but average food.

It is misleading though, to think of the extraordinary cost we paid ~ $1K+ per person per day for a river cruise when in fact we had less than 4 hours of daylight cruising, the rest of the time we were docked, sandwiched between other ships with no view, moving “cruising” in the middle of the night.It is not Crystal’s fault that the locks near Batslavia, Slovakia were out for repair and we had or trip shortened by a day missing out on a half day of tours and most importantly the use of the ship and culinary/beverage services.Read More
User Avatar
Kekman101

6-10 Cruises

Age 50s

First but not last time Crystal

They had a small area for this but hey not is a small boat and you could walk daily for exercise but there is equip there including a rowing and walking and gym equip So that is the reason for a not perfect score Spa they had a massage lady who was good As a result of this trip this line will be taking us on a cruise in 2021 into the Adriatic abut their small yacht.The off ship excursions to get some dance opera orchestras really good.Read More
User Avatar
richminn

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Exceeded all expectations

Too many people to thank, but special mention to Peter the bartender, Juris who oversaw the restaurant with incredible attention to detail, and Milo who was on the restaurant staff and took good care of us.I can't say enough good things about the ship or the experience.Read More
User Avatar
japon27

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Fantastic

The bus service is great My one gripe is that very young kids are allowed on the boat - two in this case.They had a few other entertainers brought on board - all good and enjoyable Service in every aspect was excellent.Read More
User Avatar
tfred

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Related Cruises

Crystal Ravel

Crystal Ravel

8 Reviews
Crystal Mozart

Crystal Mozart

40 Reviews
Crystal Mahler

Crystal Mahler

13 Reviews
Crystal Debussy

Crystal Debussy

13 Reviews
Crystal Bach

Crystal Bach

10 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of May 1st, 2022.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.