Virgin Voyages Cruises

438 Reviews
Scarlet Lady (Photo: Virgin Voyages)

About Virgin Voyages Cruises

The Virgin Voyages fleet will comprise four 110,000-ton, 2,700-plus-passenger ships. The first one, which will debut in 2020, will be called Scarlet Lady. It will sail seven-night Caribbean itineraries out of Miami. All will be adult only, with a minimum sailing age of 18 years old.

  Who goes on Virgin Voyages cruise ships?

  Do I have to dress up on a Virgin Voyages cruise?

Find Virgin Voyages Cruises

Virgin Voyages Cruises

We found you 46 cruises

Scarlet Lady
Scarlet Lady (Photo: Virgin Voyages)

5 Night
Riviera MayaDetails

424 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Scarlet Lady
Scarlet Lady (Photo: Virgin Voyages)

5 Night
Mayan SolDetails

424 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Scarlet Lady
Scarlet Lady (Photo: Virgin Voyages)

5 Night
Dominican DazeDetails

424 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Scarlet Lady
Scarlet Lady (Photo: Virgin Voyages)

5 Night
Richard's Birthday BashDetails

424 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
Jul 17, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Fire And Sunset SoiréesDetails

424 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
Apr 6, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Sunsets In The Lesser AntillesDetails

Leaving:San Juan
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Eastern Caribbean AntillesDetails

14 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
French Daze & Ibiza NightsDetails

14 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
15 Night
Transatlantic Miami To MedDetails

14 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
Apr 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Adriatic Sea & Greek GemsDetails

Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Fire And Sunset SoiréesDetails

424 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Fire And Sunset SoiréesDetails

424 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Fire And Sunset SoiréesDetails

424 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Transatlantic Med To MiamiDetails

14 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
6 Night
Western Caribbean CharmDetails

14 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Ancient Athens To Modern DubaiDetails

Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
Oct 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Fire And Sunset SoiréesDetails

14 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
Jan 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
6 Night
Scarlet New Year's AhoyDetails

424 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
Dec 27, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Night
Late Nights In Portugal And SpainDetails

14 Reviews
Leaving:Portsmouth
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
May 2, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

3 Night
Long Weekender In ZeebruggeDetails

14 Reviews
Leaving:Portsmouth
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
Apr 29, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Charming Greece Italy Spain & PortugalDetails

Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
Oct 23, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Resilient Caribbean HolidaysDetails

Leaving:San Juan
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
Dec 23, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Eastern Caribbean AntillesDetails

14 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Transatlantic Puerto Rico To PortugalDetails

Leaving:San Juan
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
Apr 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Transatlantic Portugal To Puerto RicoDetails

Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
Nov 1, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Virgin Voyages Cruise Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on Virgin Voyages cruise ships?

Virgin Voyages wants brand loyalists who have never cruised to make the leap and try out the line, so first-time cruisers are likely. The line's cool vibe and big personality is also expected to reach the Millennial market and bring in lots of under-30s (though no one under 18 is permitted onboard), but you'll find plenty of Gen Xers as well.

Do I have to dress up on a Virgin Voyages cruise?

No. There is no dress code on Virgin Voyages ships, but expect lots of chic "rent a runway"-style duds in the evening.

Is everything free on Virgin Voyages cruises?

No, but cruise fares will be fairly inclusive, especially for a big-ship cruise line. The cruise fare will include all dining, gratuities (even in the spa), basic drinks (soda, bottled and sparkling water, juices), basic Wi-Fi and group fitness classes.

Extra charges will include streaming Wi-Fi, alcoholic drinks, shore excursions, and spa and beauty treatments.

Cruisers staying in one of the line's RockStar Quarters will receive perks such as early boarding through a VIP entrance, priority access to booking, 24/7 access to "RockStar" agents who can fulfill any of your Rock Star needs, as well as the ability to create a rider (wish list) of just about anything they want their suite stocked with.

What are Virgin Voyages’s most popular activities?

With the first ship not yet launched, it's hard to know what the most popular activities will be, but the nightlife is expected to be one of the main draws of the ship, with lots of bars and lounges and unusual night activities, including aerialists, comedy, pop-up music, interactive theater and more. (There will be no traditional big-stage production shows.)

Additionally, the fleet is being designed around a "Vitamin Sea" philosophy that emphasizes daytime relaxation and wellness. The line expects cruisers to participate in a detox, retox array of activities throughout the day

Why go with Virgin Voyages?

  • Midsized cruise ships offer plenty to do without being overwhelming
  • All dining is complimentary
  • Active nightlife

Best for: Anyone with an active Instagram account and looking for a trendy downtown vibe on their vacation

Not for: Early-to-bed travelers and anyone who sneers at the word "selfie"

1
JLo Joins Virgin Voyages As Investor and Advisor in Modernized Godmother Role
Virgin Voyages Cruises Cruiser Reviews

Prepare to be Spoiled!

We chose to cruise with Virgin because of their no-kids policy and the great descriptions we read about the dining and entertainment.We loved having an intimate dining experience each evening, and being waited on for anything we could possibly want during the day.Read More
User Avatar
Hudsoncruisers

2-5 Cruises

Age 30s

Great New Cruise Line - needs some tweaks

Night 1 we ate at Razzle Dazzle as my wife is a vegitarian and we felt this this would be a great first night experience.Night 3 we ate at Pink Agave - while the food was good this was my least favorite dining venue on the ship - it also seemed the busiest of the ones we went to Night 4 we ate at The Wake - which matched up to any steakhouse I've been to on land.Read More
User Avatar
pl281

10+ Cruises

Age 40s

Some improvements needed

The entertainment needs A LOT of improvement from the bands playing on the different bars to the DJ’s to the night shows.The quality of alcohol is terrible, specially on the pool or outside bars, not to mentioned they constantly run out of bottles (on a 4 night they ran out of 2 different wine bottles and 3 different single malt scotch) the beach club in Bimini is super, we couldn’t do much due to bad weather but we got to enjoy the pool (again very poor quality of alcohol at the beach club as well, no wine bottles they only had canned wine.Read More
User Avatar
Luis Suarez

10+ Cruises

Age 40s

Looking for something different

The cruise was great value for money based on all of the entertainment and especially the food.Entertainment was just what we were looking for, unusual with a twist of wacky and again couldn’t fault it.Read More
User Avatar
conorblue

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

