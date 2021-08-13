Who goes on Marella Cruises cruise ships?
Marella's passengers are almost exclusively from the U.K., with everything onboard geared to British tastes, from food and drink to stand-up and pub quizzes. Most are over 50, but the age range comes down considerably in the school holidays when competitive pricing and convenient flights from local airports, as well as free kids' clubs, make Marella attractive to families. However, a handful of the line's ships are adults-only and draw an older crowd.
Do I have to dress up on a Marella Cruises cruise?
Not too much. The dress code is casual apart from one dress-to-impress night per seven-day cruise, which can be interpreted as you wish. Tuxedos and ball gowns are a rarity and, in fact, would seem out of place, but people do make an effort on these nights to dress it up.
Is everything free on Marella Cruises cruises?
Not quite. Marella's cruises are fairly inclusive with gratuities and basic drinks included. Meals in select venues are also included. Extra costs include an upgrade to premium wine and spirits, bottled water and specialty coffee, spa treatments, shore excursions and specialty dining.
What are Marella Cruises’s most popular activities?
Marella's ships are packed with activities, which is just how Marella cruisers want it. Among the more popular activities are poolside contests, lively evening entertainment and, on ships that have them, virtual reality games, escape rooms, climbing walls and mini-golf.
Why go with Marella Cruises?
- Food and entertainment geared to British tastes, from Yorkshire Tea to Marmite
- Big program of departures from the U.K. with opportunities to create cruise-and-stay packages
- Excellent value and all-inclusive pricing
Best for: Younger Brits looking for a friendly, activity-packed cruise; families
Not for: Luxury cruisers and culture vultures