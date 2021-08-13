  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Marella Cruises Cruises

Marella Discovery

About Marella Cruises Cruises

Marella attracts a broad cross-section of the British working class along with people of all ages. Marella's fleet of five ships offers an onboard experience that sits somewhere between traditional and ultra-casual.

Find Marella Cruises Cruises

Marella Cruises Cruises

Marella Cruises Cruise Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on Marella Cruises cruise ships?

Marella's passengers are almost exclusively from the U.K., with everything onboard geared to British tastes, from food and drink to stand-up and pub quizzes. Most are over 50, but the age range comes down considerably in the school holidays when competitive pricing and convenient flights from local airports, as well as free kids' clubs, make Marella attractive to families. However, a handful of the line's ships are adults-only and draw an older crowd.

Do I have to dress up on a Marella Cruises cruise?

Not too much. The dress code is casual apart from one dress-to-impress night per seven-day cruise, which can be interpreted as you wish. Tuxedos and ball gowns are a rarity and, in fact, would seem out of place, but people do make an effort on these nights to dress it up.

Is everything free on Marella Cruises cruises?

Not quite. Marella's cruises are fairly inclusive with gratuities and basic drinks included. Meals in select venues are also included. Extra costs include an upgrade to premium wine and spirits, bottled water and specialty coffee, spa treatments, shore excursions and specialty dining.

What are Marella Cruises’s most popular activities?

Marella's ships are packed with activities, which is just how Marella cruisers want it. Among the more popular activities are poolside contests, lively evening entertainment and, on ships that have them, virtual reality games, escape rooms, climbing walls and mini-golf.

Why go with Marella Cruises?

  • Food and entertainment geared to British tastes, from Yorkshire Tea to Marmite
  • Big program of departures from the U.K. with opportunities to create cruise-and-stay packages
  • Excellent value and all-inclusive pricing

Best for: Younger Brits looking for a friendly, activity-packed cruise; families

Not for: Luxury cruisers and culture vultures

Marella Cruises Cruises Cruiser Reviews

Great ship but

Plus points the ship and layout is very good it just flows and is easy to get around and has a great feel, the overworked staff are very good and most of them (not all) really try to make your holiday special, not so good points food standards have dropped well below pub grub in the buffet, the breakfast buffet is even lower unless you like under cooked bacon and sausage and beans that wouldn’t be served in a prison, the restaurant is slightly better but hugely disappointing, definitely the worst food I’ve ever had on a cruise (18) premium drinks package is a total rip off you pay and think you will get champagne and premium drinks you don’t the only serve them in selected bars not the main bars that you would drink in, my last observation no casino because of Covid, the casino on the Azura was open 4 months before this cruise I think they were cutting staff not looking after health, TUI need a good rethink if they want to stay in the cruise business as there standards have drastically dropped, the sad thing is the people at the sharp end are fantastic the bean counters have made aWe’ve been on lots of TUI/Marella cruise in the past and decided to give the Explorer 2 a try as it went to Havana Cuba, we did try to go there a few years ago on the discovery 2 but they cancelled to port because of bad weather, we cruised the Caribbean in December on P&O Azura and had a great time after the pandemic and nearly booked the same cruse again, but decided to try Explorer 2.Read More
User Avatar
billuk

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Cruising the Canaries the best post Covid medicine

A good place to unwind and there are some good beaches within easy walking distance of the port.A very nice, safe and well kept beach is also too good to miss.Read More
User Avatar
Si-Net C

2-5 Cruises

Age 50s

Excellent trip

To Chris, the captain, who spoke to you as a holiday maker and not some captain, like so many, thing they are above it all.We have cruised on a number of ships, from Silverseas to Queen Mary 2 and every thing in between , but the all inclusive package, the excellent food and the incredible friendliness of the crew made TUI our primary choice when we look at our cruise holiday.Read More
User Avatar
Mr joker

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Marella could'nt pay me to revisit this ship

When I asked why things were how they were, the common answer was "TUI Company Policy" I think Marella have taken things too far for regular cruisers, the whole cruise felt 'mean' no generosity of spirit, so different from our first cruise 11 years ago when the food offer could only be described as extravagant.I would have thought after two years of no passengers cruise ships would be looking to make a good impression to encourage return business and reccomendations to family and friends that cruising is back in business.Read More
User Avatar
RawliTours

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

