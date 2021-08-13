Plus points the ship and layout is very good it just flows and is easy to get around and has a great feel, the overworked staff are very good and most of them (not all) really try to make your holiday special, not so good points food standards have dropped well below pub grub in the buffet, the breakfast buffet is even lower unless you like under cooked bacon and sausage and beans that wouldn’t be served in a prison, the restaurant is slightly better but hugely disappointing, definitely the worst food I’ve ever had on a cruise (18) premium drinks package is a total rip off you pay and think you will get champagne and premium drinks you don’t the only serve them in selected bars not the main bars that you would drink in, my last observation no casino because of Covid, the casino on the Azura was open 4 months before this cruise I think they were cutting staff not looking after health, TUI need a good rethink if they want to stay in the cruise business as there standards have drastically dropped, the sad thing is the people at the sharp end are fantastic the bean counters have made aWe’ve been on lots of TUI/Marella cruise in the past and decided to give the Explorer 2 a try as it went to Havana Cuba, we did try to go there a few years ago on the discovery 2 but they cancelled to port because of bad weather, we cruised the Caribbean in December on P&O Azura and had a great time after the pandemic and nearly booked the same cruse again, but decided to try Explorer 2.