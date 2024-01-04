  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
January 2024 Cruises to Antarctica

January 2024 Cruises to Antarctica

We found you 16 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Sapphire Princess
Sapphire Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

16 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

976 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Jan 4, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Sapphire Princess
Sapphire Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

16 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

976 Reviews
Leaving:San Antonio
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Jan 20, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
L'Austral
L'Austral

10 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Ponant
Jan 29, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Le Boreal
Le Boreal

10 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

57 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

75 Reviews
Leaving:Dunedin
Cruise Line:Ponant
Jan 6, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

184 Reviews
Leaving:Puerto Williams
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Jan 21, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

51 Reviews
Leaving:Puerto Williams
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Jan 5, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
15 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Ponant
Jan 5, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
15 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

51 Reviews
Leaving:Puerto Williams
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Jan 15, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
21 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

75 Reviews
Leaving:Dunedin
Cruise Line:Ponant
Jan 20, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
15 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

184 Reviews
Leaving:Puerto Williams
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Jan 6, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Journey To Antarctica: The White ContinentDetails

46 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
17 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

56 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
22 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

69 Reviews
Leaving:Punta Arenas
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
17 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

3 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
Jan 21, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
