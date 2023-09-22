  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
September 2023 Cruises to Africa

September 2023 Cruises to Africa

We found you 6 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Ra
Viking Ra (Photo: Viking River Cruises)

11 Night
Pharaohs & PyramidsDetails

20 Reviews
Leaving:Cairo
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Osiris
Viking Osiris (Image: Viking)

11 Night
Pharaohs & PyramidsDetails

Leaving:Cairo
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Splendors Of Egypt & The Nile Details

9 Reviews
Leaving:Cairo
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
Sep 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
River Tosca
River Tosca

11 Night
Splendors Of Egypt & The Nile Details

38 Reviews
Leaving:Cairo
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Pharaohs & PyramidsDetails

Leaving:Cairo
No prices currently available for this sailing.
13 Night
Passage Through EgyptDetails

3 Reviews
Leaving:Cairo
Cruise Line:Oberoi Group
Sep 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
