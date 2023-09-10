  • Newsletter
Carnival Cruises to Italy

We found you 3 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Carnival Pride
Carnival Pride

9 Night
Western Europe CruiseDetails

1,573 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Sep 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Cruise Critic Favorite
Carnival Legend
Carnival Legend

9 Night
Western Europe CruiseDetails

1,441 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Aug 18, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Carnival Legend
Carnival Legend

8 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,441 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
May 30, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
