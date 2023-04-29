  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

15 Day Cruises to the Mediterranean

15 Day Cruises to the Mediterranean

We found you 297 cruises

MSC Divina
MSC Divina

16 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,855 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Apr 24, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
MSC Seashore
MSC Seashore (Image: MSC Cruises)

25 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

86 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Oct 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
MSC Divina
MSC Divina

15 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,855 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Apr 21, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Nieuw Statendam
Nieuw Statendam

15 Night
Mediterranean Adventure & European SplendorDetails

213 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Apr 29, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

17 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,855 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
May 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

23 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

86 Reviews
Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Oct 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

20 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

15 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Nov 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Cruise Critic Favorite

18 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

717 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Nov 24, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

24 Night
Magic Of The MediterraneanDetails

1,046 Reviews
Leaving:Trieste
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Sep 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

25 Night
Greek Isles & Adriatic DreamDetails

213 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Oct 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

19 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,855 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Apr 21, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

24 Night
Mediterranean Tapestry Holy Land & Ancient Kingdo...Details

1,046 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
May 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Cruise Critic Favorite

21 Night
Adriatic Antiquities & Mediterranean RomanceDetails

1,046 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Oct 10, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

21 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

25 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,855 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
May 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

Related Cruises

2 Week Antarctica Cruises

2 Week Antarctica Cruises

2 Week Transatlantic Cruises

2 Week Transatlantic Cruises

2 Week USA Cruises

2 Week USA Cruises

2 Week Bahamas Cruises

2 Week Bahamas Cruises

2 Week Bermuda Cruises

2 Week Bermuda Cruises

2 Week Western Caribbean Cruises

2 Week Western Caribbean Cruises

2 Week Europe Cruises

2 Week Europe Cruises

2 Week Western Mediterranean Cruises

2 Week Western Mediterranean Cruises

2 Week Greenland Cruises

2 Week Greenland Cruises

2 Week Hawaii Cruises

2 Week Hawaii Cruises

2 Week Panama Canal & Central America Cruises

2 Week Panama Canal & Central America Cruises

2 Week Around the World Cruises

2 Week Around the World Cruises

2 Week Middle East Cruises

2 Week Middle East Cruises

2 Week Canada & New England Cruises

2 Week Canada & New England Cruises

2 Week South Pacific Cruises

2 Week South Pacific Cruises

2 Week Transpacific Cruises

2 Week Transpacific Cruises

2 Week Mediterranean Cruises

2 Week Mediterranean Cruises

2 Week Africa Cruises

2 Week Africa Cruises

2 Week Pacific Coastal Cruises

2 Week Pacific Coastal Cruises

2 Week Trans-Ocean Cruises

2 Week Trans-Ocean Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of March 3rd, 2023.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent