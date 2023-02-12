  • Newsletter
15 Day Cruises to Transpacific

15 Day Cruises to Transpacific

We found you 71 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Regatta
Regatta

15 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

387 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Jul 17, 2025
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Ovation of the Seas
Ovation of the Seas

18 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

718 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Apr 13, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Royal Princess
Royal Princess

23 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

1,719 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Sep 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Royal Princess
Royal Princess

27 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

1,719 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Sep 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
20 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

1,719 Reviews
Leaving:Honolulu
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Oct 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
26 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

666 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Oct 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
18 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

718 Reviews
Leaving:Honolulu
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Oct 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
25 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

904 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Feb 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
24 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

1,571 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Sep 26, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
17 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

210 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Jun 16, 2025
No prices currently available for this sailing.
17 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

1,526 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Apr 12, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

17 Night
Tahitian Treasures CruiseDetails

2,165 Reviews
Leaving:Honolulu
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
27 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

1,571 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Sep 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
31 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

666 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Oct 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
18 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

364 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Jan 8, 2025
No prices currently available for this sailing.
