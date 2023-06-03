  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

June 2023 Cruises to the South Pacific

June 2023 Cruises to the South Pacific

We found you 5 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Le Laperouse
Le Laperouse

10 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

22 Reviews
Leaving:Broome
Cruise Line:Ponant
Jun 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
National Geographic Orion
National Geographic Orion

12 Night
Pearls Of The Pacific: Exploring The Society And T...Details

22 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
Jun 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
National Geographic Orion
National Geographic Orion

16 Night
Tahiti To Fiji: Reefs, Lagoons And Volcanic IslesDetails

22 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
Jun 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Le Soleal
Le Soleal

10 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

75 Reviews
Leaving:Broome
Cruise Line:Ponant
Jun 29, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Sponsored

Explore a cutting-edge journey at sea.

  • Exclusive: up to $300 to spend on board
  • Exclusive: Up to $75 Specialty Dining
  • Always Included: free drinks, gratuities & Wi-Fi
  • Contact Cruises.com at 1-800-288-6006 to book your escape

WTH (World Travel Holdings) CPC

Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

303 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Paul Gauguin Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Related Cruises

January 2022 Cruises to the South Pacific

January 2022 Cruises to the South Pacific

February 2022 Cruises to the South Pacific

February 2022 Cruises to the South Pacific

March 2022 Cruises to the South Pacific

March 2022 Cruises to the South Pacific

April 2022 Cruises to the South Pacific

April 2022 Cruises to the South Pacific

May 2022 Cruises to the South Pacific

May 2022 Cruises to the South Pacific

June 2022 Cruises to the South Pacific

June 2022 Cruises to the South Pacific

July 2022 Cruises to the South Pacific

July 2022 Cruises to the South Pacific

August 2022 Cruises to the South Pacific

August 2022 Cruises to the South Pacific

September 2022 Cruises to the South Pacific

September 2022 Cruises to the South Pacific

October 2022 Cruises to the South Pacific

October 2022 Cruises to the South Pacific

November 2022 Cruises to the South Pacific

November 2022 Cruises to the South Pacific

December 2022 Cruises to the South Pacific

December 2022 Cruises to the South Pacific

January 2023 Cruises to the South Pacific

January 2023 Cruises to the South Pacific

February 2023 Cruises to the South Pacific

February 2023 Cruises to the South Pacific

March 2023 Cruises to the South Pacific

March 2023 Cruises to the South Pacific

April 2023 Cruises to the South Pacific

April 2023 Cruises to the South Pacific

May 2023 Cruises to the South Pacific

May 2023 Cruises to the South Pacific

June 2023 Cruises to the South Pacific

June 2023 Cruises to the South Pacific

July 2023 Cruises to the South Pacific

July 2023 Cruises to the South Pacific

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of December 1st, 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.