  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

1-2 Day Cruises to the South Pacific

1-2 Day Cruises to the South Pacific

We found you 1 cruise

Resilient Lady
Resilient Lady Virgin Voyages third ship

2 Night
Melbourne To Burnie Details

Leaving:Melbourne
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
Dec 21, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Sponsored

Limited Time: All 3 Amenities For FREE

  • FREE Shore Excursions, FREE Beverage Package & FREE Shipboard Credit.
  • Plus Enjoy 2 for 1 Cruise Fares, FREE Roundtrip Airfare & Transfers*.
  • Available On Select 2022 Cruises | Book By May 20th For Best Savings.
  • Savor Gourmet Cuisine & Personalized Service With Small Ship Luxury.

Oceania Cruises

Related Cruises

2 Day Bahamas Cruises

2 Day Bahamas Cruises

2 Day Caribbean Cruises

2 Day Caribbean Cruises

2 Day Europe Cruises

2 Day Europe Cruises

2 Day Eastern Mediterranean Cruises

2 Day Eastern Mediterranean Cruises

2 Day Western Mediterranean Cruises

2 Day Western Mediterranean Cruises

2 Day Around the World Cruises

2 Day Around the World Cruises

2 Day Australia & New Zealand Cruises

2 Day Australia & New Zealand Cruises

2 Day Baltic Sea Cruises

2 Day Baltic Sea Cruises

2 Day South Pacific Cruises

2 Day South Pacific Cruises

2 Day Mediterranean Cruises

2 Day Mediterranean Cruises

2 Day Africa Cruises

2 Day Africa Cruises

2 Day Pacific Coastal Cruises

2 Day Pacific Coastal Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of April 29th, 2022.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.