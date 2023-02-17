  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

1 Day Cruises to the South Pacific

1 Day Cruises to the South Pacific

We found you 265 cruises

Sapphire Princess
Sapphire Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

32 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

985 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Oct 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite
Nautica
Nautica

10 Night
Tahiti CruiseDetails

362 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Norwegian Spirit
Norwegian Spirit

15 Night
South PacificDetails

2,078 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Mar 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Noordam
Noordam

34 Night
South Pacific CrossingDetails

794 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Oct 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

17 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

306 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Mar 8, 2025
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

231 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Dec 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

15 Night
Heart Of PolynesiaDetails

204 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Apr 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

13 Night
South PacificDetails

2,078 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Mar 28, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

32 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

985 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 5, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

28 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

2,174 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Mar 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Comprehensive Indonesia Exploration 10d Boa-sinDetails

121 Reviews
Leaving:Bali
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Feb 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
Australia ProductDetails

2,078 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Tahiti CruiseDetails

387 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

8 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

508 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

1,719 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Mar 15, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Related Cruises

1 Transatlantic Cruises

1 Transatlantic Cruises

1 USA Cruises

1 USA Cruises

1 Asia Cruises

1 Asia Cruises

1 Bermuda Cruises

1 Bermuda Cruises

1 Eastern Caribbean Cruises

1 Eastern Caribbean Cruises

1 Western Caribbean Cruises

1 Western Caribbean Cruises

1 Europe Cruises

1 Europe Cruises

1 Eastern Mediterranean Cruises

1 Eastern Mediterranean Cruises

1 Western Mediterranean Cruises

1 Western Mediterranean Cruises

1 Hawaii Cruises

1 Hawaii Cruises

1 Indian Ocean Cruises

1 Indian Ocean Cruises

1 Mexican Riviera Cruises

1 Mexican Riviera Cruises

1 South America Cruises

1 South America Cruises

1 Around the World Cruises

1 Around the World Cruises

1 Middle East Cruises

1 Middle East Cruises

1 Baltic Sea Cruises

1 Baltic Sea Cruises

1 South Pacific Cruises

1 South Pacific Cruises

1 Transpacific Cruises

1 Transpacific Cruises

1 Africa Cruises

1 Africa Cruises

1 Pacific Coastal Cruises

1 Pacific Coastal Cruises

1 Mexico Cruises

1 Mexico Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 14th, 2023.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent