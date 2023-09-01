  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
September 2023 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

We found you 41 cruises

Norwegian Getaway
Norwegian Getaway

9 Night
Europe - Baltic Details

3,013 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Voyager of the Seas
Voyager of the Seas

7 Night
Best Of Northern Europe CruiseDetails

1,420 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Sep 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Venus
Viking Venus (Photo: Viking Ocean Cruises)

14 Night
Viking HomelandsDetails

10 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Sep 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Rotterdam
Holland America Line's Rotterdam at Half Moon Cay, Bahamas. (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

7 Night
Viking SagasDetails

1 Review
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Sep 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Jewels Of The BalticDetails

1 Review
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Sep 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Discover The Canaries CruiseDetails

2,728 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Sep 21, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Greenland CruiseDetails

1,578 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Sep 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Viking HomelandsDetails

10 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Sep 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

3 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Sep 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

1 Review
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Sep 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

1,142 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Sep 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Norse LegendsDetails

1 Review
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Sep 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Iceland,british Isles & IberiaDetails

Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Sep 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
France Intensive VoyageDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Azamara
Sep 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
3 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Sep 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Sep 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Sep 18, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

347 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Sep 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

706 Reviews
Leaving:Portsmouth
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Sep 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

1 Review
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Sep 5, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
British Isles CruiseDetails

27 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Sep 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
21 Night
Seafarers Path & Spanish MagicDetails

54 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Sep 24, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Best Of NorwayDetails

1 Review
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Sep 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

527 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Sep 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Norwegian Fjords CruiseDetails

2,728 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Sep 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
