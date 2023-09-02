  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
September 2023 Cruises to Canada & New England

September 2023 Cruises to Canada & New England

We found you 52 cruises

Norwegian Pearl
Norwegian Pearl

7 Night
Canada & New England - Boston Details

2,295 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Pearl
Norwegian Pearl

7 Night
Canada & New England - Other Details

2,295 Reviews
Leaving:Quebec City
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Zaandam
Zaandam Cabins

10 Night
Newfoundland & New England DiscoveryDetails

524 Reviews
Leaving:Montreal
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Sep 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Summit
Celebrity Summit

11 Night
Boston, Maine & Canada CruiseDetails

2,334 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Canada / New England CruiseDetails

2,506 Reviews
Leaving:Quebec City
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
The Atlantic CoastDetails

524 Reviews
Leaving:Montreal
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Sep 24, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Canada & New England - Other Details

280 Reviews
Leaving:Quebec City
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Sep 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Newfoundland & New England DiscoveryDetails

524 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Sep 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
The Atlantic CoastDetails

985 Reviews
Leaving:Quebec City
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Sep 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Canada & New England - New York Details

2,796 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Night
Eastern Seaboard ExplorerDetails

1,869 Reviews
Leaving:Montreal
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Sep 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Canada & New England DiscoveryDetails

985 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Canada & New England DiscoveryDetails

985 Reviews
Leaving:Quebec City
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Canada CruiseDetails

266 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Sep 29, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
11 Nt Fall Foliage NorthboundDetails

1,578 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Sep 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Canada & New England - New York Details

280 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Sep 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Canada CruiseDetails

1,392 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Sep 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Canada / New England CruiseDetails

1,608 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Canadian AutumnDetails

144 Reviews
Leaving:Montreal
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Sep 18, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Carnival Journeys - Greenland & CanadaDetails

1,407 Reviews
Leaving:Baltimore
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Sep 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Night
Eastern Seaboard ExplorerDetails

1,869 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Canada & New England Fall FoliageDetails

144 Reviews
Leaving:Montreal
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Sep 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Canada/new EnglandDetails

1,407 Reviews
Leaving:Baltimore
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Sep 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Canada / New England CruiseDetails

2,506 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Sep 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Canada & New England - New York Details

280 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Sep 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
