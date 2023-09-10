  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

September 2023 Cruises to South America

September 2023 Cruises to South America

We found you 24 cruises

MS Roald Amundsen
MS Roald Amundsen (Photo: Hurtigruten)

9 Night
Central America CruiseDetails

44 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
Sep 24, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Silver Origin
Silver Origin (Image: Silversea Cruises)

7 Night
South America CruiseDetails

6 Reviews
Leaving:Galapagos
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Xpedition
Celebrity Xpedition

7 Night
Galapagos NorthernDetails

174 Reviews
Leaving:Galapagos
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Celebrity Flora
Celebrity Flora

7 Night
Galapagos Inner LoopDetails

23 Reviews
Leaving:Galapagos
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Get tomorrow's price drops
250,000+ people have entered their email

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.

17 Night
South America CruiseDetails

65 Reviews
Leaving:Colon
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
Sep 26, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Galapagos SouthernDetails

3 Reviews
Leaving:Galapagos
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
South America CruiseDetails

6 Reviews
Leaving:Galapagos
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Galapagos SouthernDetails

174 Reviews
Leaving:Galapagos
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Galapagos NorthernDetails

3 Reviews
Leaving:Galapagos
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Galapagos Outer LoopDetails

23 Reviews
Leaving:Galapagos
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Central America CruiseDetails

44 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
Sep 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

6 Night
Galapagos CruiseDetails

Leaving:Hermanus
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Galapagos CruiseDetails

Leaving:Hermanus
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

8 Night
Galapagos CruiseDetails

Leaving:Hermanus
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Wild Galápagos EscapeDetails

Leaving:Guayaquil
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

24 Night
Wild South America: The Guianas To BrazilDetails

46 Reviews
Leaving:Port of Spain
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
Sep 24, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

17 Night
From The Inca Empire To The Peruvian Amazon With...Details

3 Reviews
Leaving:Lima
Cruise Line:Delfin Amazon Cruises
Sep 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

6 Night
Galapagos CruiseDetails

Leaving:Hermanus
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Wild Galápagos & Peru EscapeDetails

Leaving:Lima
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Discover The Galápagos & PeruDetails

Leaving:Lima
Sep 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Ecuador & Its Galápagos IslandsDetails

Leaving:Ecuador
Sep 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

19 Night
From The Inca Empire To The Peruvian Amazon With...Details

3 Reviews
Leaving:Lima
Cruise Line:Delfin Amazon Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
From The Inca Empire To The Peruvian Amazon With...Details

3 Reviews
Leaving:Lima
Cruise Line:Delfin Amazon Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
From The Inca Empire To The Peruvian AmazonDetails

3 Reviews
Leaving:Lima
Cruise Line:Delfin Amazon Cruises
Sep 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Related Cruises

April 2022 Cruises to South America

April 2022 Cruises to South America

May 2022 Cruises to South America

May 2022 Cruises to South America

June 2022 Cruises to South America

June 2022 Cruises to South America

July 2022 Cruises to South America

July 2022 Cruises to South America

August 2022 Cruises to South America

August 2022 Cruises to South America

September 2022 Cruises to South America

September 2022 Cruises to South America

October 2022 Cruises to South America

October 2022 Cruises to South America

November 2022 Cruises to South America

November 2022 Cruises to South America

December 2022 Cruises to South America

December 2022 Cruises to South America

January 2023 Cruises to South America

January 2023 Cruises to South America

February 2023 Cruises to South America

February 2023 Cruises to South America

March 2023 Cruises to South America

March 2023 Cruises to South America

April 2023 Cruises to South America

April 2023 Cruises to South America

May 2023 Cruises to South America

May 2023 Cruises to South America

June 2023 Cruises to South America

June 2023 Cruises to South America

July 2023 Cruises to South America

July 2023 Cruises to South America

August 2023 Cruises to South America

August 2023 Cruises to South America

September 2023 Cruises to South America

September 2023 Cruises to South America

October 2023 Cruises to South America

October 2023 Cruises to South America

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of March 2nd, 2022.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.