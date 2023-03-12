  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

1 Day Cruises to South America

1 Day Cruises to South America

We found you 373 cruises

Norwegian Star
Norwegian Star

14 Night
South America - SantiagoDetails

2,498 Reviews
Leaving:San Antonio
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Mar 17, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Marina
Marina

24 Night
South America CruiseDetails

736 Reviews
Leaving:Rio de Janeiro
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Jan 21, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Viking Polaris
Viking Expeditons 25th Anniversary with Viking Venus, Viking Polaris and Viking Mani

14 Night
Chilean Fjords & Patagonia ExplorerDetails

9 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Viking Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Oosterdam
Oosterdam

17 Night
Panama Canal & Inca DiscoveryDetails

1,042 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Nov 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

24 Night
South America CruiseDetails

736 Reviews
Leaving:Lima
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Dec 21, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Night
14 Nt Patagonia & Argentina HolidayDetails

1,878 Reviews
Leaving:Santiago
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Dec 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
South America - Buenos AiresDetails

2,498 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

17 Night
Repo - South AmericaDetails

2,097 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jan 5, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
South America - BrazilDetails

2,498 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Mar 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

22 Night
South America & AntarcticaDetails

1,042 Reviews
Leaving:San Antonio
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jan 7, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

34 Night
South America CruiseDetails

985 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Dec 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
South America CruiseDetails

736 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Dec 7, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

16 Night
South America ProductDetails

2,097 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Feb 5, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

15 Night
South America CruiseDetails

736 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Dec 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

16 Night
South America Repo CruiseDetails

1,878 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Dec 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Related Cruises

1 Transatlantic Cruises

1 Transatlantic Cruises

1 USA Cruises

1 USA Cruises

1 Asia Cruises

1 Asia Cruises

1 Bermuda Cruises

1 Bermuda Cruises

1 Eastern Caribbean Cruises

1 Eastern Caribbean Cruises

1 Western Caribbean Cruises

1 Western Caribbean Cruises

1 Europe Cruises

1 Europe Cruises

1 Eastern Mediterranean Cruises

1 Eastern Mediterranean Cruises

1 Western Mediterranean Cruises

1 Western Mediterranean Cruises

1 Hawaii Cruises

1 Hawaii Cruises

1 Indian Ocean Cruises

1 Indian Ocean Cruises

1 Mexican Riviera Cruises

1 Mexican Riviera Cruises

1 South America Cruises

1 South America Cruises

1 Around the World Cruises

1 Around the World Cruises

1 Middle East Cruises

1 Middle East Cruises

1 Baltic Sea Cruises

1 Baltic Sea Cruises

1 Transpacific Cruises

1 Transpacific Cruises

1 Africa Cruises

1 Africa Cruises

1 Pacific Coastal Cruises

1 Pacific Coastal Cruises

1 Mexico Cruises

1 Mexico Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 13th, 2023.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent