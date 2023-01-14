  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

10-14 Day Cruises to the Panama Canal & Central America

10-14 Day Cruises to the Panama Canal & Central America

We found you 40 cruises

Ruby Princess
Ship Exterior on Ruby Princess

10 Night
Transcanal CruiseDetails

1,917 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Feb 28, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Norwegian Gem
Norwegian Gem

12 Night
Repo - Panama CanalDetails

2,517 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jan 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Norwegian Jewel
Norwegian Jewel

12 Night
Repo - Panama CanalDetails

2,303 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jan 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Caribbean Princess
Caribbean Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

10 Night
Transcanal CruiseDetails

2,681 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Sponsored

Virgin Voyages Most Inclusive Offer Ever

  • Book by 1/31 and your partner will get 60% off their voyage
  • Cruise Critic Editor’s Choice for Best New Ship in the US for 2021
  • Over $600 in value always included - 20+ Eateries, Tips, WiFi, & more

Virgin Voyages

11 Night
Panama Canal - MiamiDetails

2,074 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

11 Night
Panama Canal-panama CityDetails

2,517 Reviews
Leaving:Panama City
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Feb 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Panama CanalDetails

533 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
Repo - Panama CanalDetails

2,303 Reviews
Leaving:Colon
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Mar 21, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Night
Panama CanalDetails

533 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Night
Panama Canal CruiseDetails

1,213 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Apr 8, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Transcanal CruiseDetails

1,917 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Panama CanalDetails

533 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Apr 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

11 Night
Panama Canal - MiamiDetails

2,517 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Transcanal CruiseDetails

1,917 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

11 Night
Panama Canal & S. CaribbeanDetails

658 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Related Cruises

10 Day Antarctica Cruises

10 Day Antarctica Cruises

10 Day Transatlantic Cruises

10 Day Transatlantic Cruises

10 Day Asia Cruises

10 Day Asia Cruises

10 Day Bahamas Cruises

10 Day Bahamas Cruises

10 Day Caribbean Cruises

10 Day Caribbean Cruises

10 Day Western Caribbean Cruises

10 Day Western Caribbean Cruises

10 Day Europe Cruises

10 Day Europe Cruises

10 Day Greenland Cruises

10 Day Greenland Cruises

10 Day Hawaii Cruises

10 Day Hawaii Cruises

10 Day Panama Canal & Central America Cruises

10 Day Panama Canal & Central America Cruises

10 Day Canada & New England Cruises

10 Day Canada & New England Cruises

10 Day Baltic Sea Cruises

10 Day Baltic Sea Cruises

10 Day South Pacific Cruises

10 Day South Pacific Cruises

10 Day Mediterranean Cruises

10 Day Mediterranean Cruises

10 Day Canary Islands Cruises

10 Day Canary Islands Cruises

10 Day Greece Cruises

10 Day Greece Cruises

10 Day Africa Cruises

10 Day Africa Cruises

10 Day Pacific Coastal Cruises

10 Day Pacific Coastal Cruises

10 Day Arctic Cruises

10 Day Arctic Cruises

10 Day Mexico Cruises

10 Day Mexico Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 6th, 2023.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent