Panama Canal & Central America Cruises

Cruise ship passing locks in the Panama Canal (Photo: Sorin Colac/Shutterstock)

About Panama Canal & Central America Cruises

A cruise on the Panama Canal through Central America can appeal to more than one type of passenger. The Panama Canal portion of the trip focuses on the transit itself,with onboard lectures as ships make their way through the locks. Within the rest of Central America, put on your hiking boots and head for the rainforest or kick off your shoes and hit the beach. Port highlights include Costa Rica's Puntarenas and Limon, with excursions that cater to adrenaline junkies.

We found you 126 cruises

Norwegian Joy
Norwegian Joy (Photo: Norwegian Cruise Line)

15 Night
Repo - Panama CanalDetails

351 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Sun
Norwegian Sun

20 Night
Repo - Panama CanalDetails

2,094 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Apr 21, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Jewel
Norwegian Jewel

9 Night
Panama Canal-panama CityDetails

2,302 Reviews
Leaving:Panama City
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Joy
Norwegian Joy (Photo: Norwegian Cruise Line)

15 Night
Panama Canal - MiamiDetails

351 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Repo - Panama CanalDetails

2,516 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jan 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Panama Canal-panama CityDetails

2,302 Reviews
Leaving:Panama City
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Feb 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
15 Night
Repo - Panama CanalDetails

1,275 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jan 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Night
Repo - Panama CanalDetails

2,302 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jan 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Panama CanalDetails

533 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Panama Canal - MiamiDetails

2,073 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Panama Canal-panama CityDetails

2,516 Reviews
Leaving:Panama City
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Feb 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Transcanal CruiseDetails

2,679 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
13 Night
Central America Tapestry VoyageDetails

28 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Azamara
Jan 5, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
21 Night
Repo - Panama CanalDetails

296 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Oct 29, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
15 Night
Panama Canal - MiamiDetails

1,275 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
More about the Panama Canal & Central America

What is the best time to cruise to the Panama Canal & Central America?

Panama Canal and Central America cruise season is from October through April. The rainy season doesn't end until November, so cruises here are more popular from December onward. For more: Best Month to Cruise to the Panama Canal

Which cruise lines go to the Panama Canal & Central America?

Most major cruise lines, including Princess and Holland America, feature at least a few Panama Canal sailings in addition to expedition lines like Tauck and Lindblad. Cruisers can choose from a partial or full transit of the canal (Panama Canal: Partial Transit vs. Full Transit). Cruises that specifically explore countries like Costa Rica (without the canal) are on offer, from small-ship lines like Windstar Cruises.

What are some things to do in the Panama Canal & Central America?

In addition to either a full or partial crossing of the Panama Canal, most cruises in this region include stops in popular ports throughout Central America, Mexico and the Caribbean. That means you can do anything from lounge on the beach to explore ancient ruins or enjoy some duty-free shopping. If you can, trek Arenal Volcano from Puerto Limon, Costa Rica.

Do you need a passport to take a cruise to the Panama Canal & Central America?

Yes, a passport is required for travel throughout Central America, including Panama.

What should I pack for a cruise to the Panama Canal & Central America?

The weather in this region tends to be hot and humid, so pack plenty of shorts and t-shirts. Since Panama Canal crossings tend to be longer sailings, be prepared that your cruise might have more than one formal night.

Acajutla

Acajutla

3 Reviews
Bahia Drake

Bahia Drake

Cartagena (Colombia)

Cartagena (Colombia)

845 Reviews
Colon (Cristobal)

Colon (Cristobal)

499 Reviews
Corinto

Corinto

83 Reviews
Fuerte Amador (Balboa)

Fuerte Amador (Balboa)

105 Reviews
Golfo Dulce

Golfo Dulce

Isla Parida

Isla Parida

8 Reviews
Puerto Limon

Puerto Limon

382 Reviews
Puerto Quetzal (Antigua)

Puerto Quetzal (Antigua)

379 Reviews
Puntarenas (Puerto Caldera)

Puntarenas (Puerto Caldera)

318 Reviews
Quepos

Quepos

15 Reviews
Santo Tomas de Castilla

Santo Tomas de Castilla

83 Reviews

