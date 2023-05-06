The Western Mediterranean is one of the most diverse cruise regions. Spanning two continents (Europe and Africa), the region includes the artistic meccas of Italy, France and Spain and Arabic culture in Morocco and Tunisia. The itinerary is ideal for art and history lovers who also wish to explore the region's landmarks, beaches, cafes and boutique shops. Don't miss highlights such as Barcelona's Las Ramblas, a day trip to Capri from Naples or Sorrento, or an excursion to the wine-making villages of the French countryside.