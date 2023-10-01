  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
October 2023 Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

October 2023 Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

We found you 35 cruises

Celebrity Beyond
Beyond Homepage Takeover 2560x1440 (002)

11 Night
Italy, Turkey & Greek IslandsDetails

Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Oct 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Explorer of the Seas
Explorer of the Seas

7 Night
Greece & Croatia CruiseDetails

1,974 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Oct 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Norwegian Viva
Norwegian Viva (Rendering: Norwegian Cruise Line)

9 Night
Eastern Mediterranean Details

Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Oct 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Explorer of the Seas
Explorer of the Seas

7 Night
Greek Isles CruiseDetails

1,974 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
8 Night
Croatia Intensive VoyageDetails

676 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Azamara
Oct 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

5 Night
5 Nt Greek Isles Simchat Torah CruiseDetails

1,472 Reviews
Leaving:Haifa
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Oct 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Greek & Adriatic CruiseDetails

1,508 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Oct 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

13 Night
Holy Land CruiseDetails

38 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Oct 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

5 Night
Greek Isles CruiseDetails

1,472 Reviews
Leaving:Haifa
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Italy Intensive VoyageDetails

676 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Azamara
Oct 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
Holy Land CruiseDetails

38 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Oct 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Israel Intensive VoyageDetails

791 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Azamara
Oct 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Italy, Croatia & MontenegroDetails

Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Oct 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

17 Night
Ancient Trade Routes VoyageDetails

791 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Azamara
Oct 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

9 Night
Best Of Eastern MediterraneanDetails

1,747 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Oct 21, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

697 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Oct 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

8 Night
Greece Intensive VoyageDetails

Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Azamara
Oct 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Oct 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Jewels Of The Med VoyageDetails

Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Azamara
Oct 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

4 Night
Greece & Cyprus CruiseDetails

1,472 Reviews
Leaving:Haifa
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

15 Night
Ancient Civilizations VoyageDetails

111 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Azamara
Oct 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

26 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

290 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Oct 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Croatia Intensive VoyageDetails

111 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Azamara
Oct 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

8 Night
Greece Intensive VoyageDetails

Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Azamara
Oct 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

290 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Oct 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

