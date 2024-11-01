  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

November 2024 Cruises to Europe

November 2024 Cruises to Europe

We found you 339 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Sky
Viking Sky

7 Night
Iconic Western Mediterranean

1,146 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Viking Baldur
Viking Baldur

14 Night
Grand European Tour

133 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker
Viking Sky
Viking Sky

7 Night
Ancient Mediterranean Treasures

1,146 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Viking Sky
Viking Sky

7 Night
Ancient Mediterranean Treasures

1,146 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

7 Night
Danube Waltz

156 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker

14 Night
Grand European Tour

136 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker

7 Night
Lyon & Provence

153 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker

7 Night
Lyon & Provence

153 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker

10 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

730 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

7 Night
Paris & The Heart Of Normandy

17 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker

7 Night
Paris & The Heart Of Normandy

27 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker

7 Night
Rhine Getaway

178 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker

7 Night
Danube Waltz

169 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker

9 Night
Elegant Elbe

116 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Best Of Mediterranean

2,239 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

Related Cruises

June 2023 Cruises to Europe

June 2023 Cruises to Europe

July 2023 Cruises to Europe

July 2023 Cruises to Europe

August 2023 Cruises to Europe

August 2023 Cruises to Europe

September 2023 Cruises to Europe

September 2023 Cruises to Europe

October 2023 Cruises to Europe

October 2023 Cruises to Europe

November 2023 Cruises to Europe

November 2023 Cruises to Europe

December 2023 Cruises to Europe

December 2023 Cruises to Europe

January 2024 Cruises to Europe

January 2024 Cruises to Europe

February 2024 Cruises to Europe

February 2024 Cruises to Europe

March 2024 Cruises to Europe

March 2024 Cruises to Europe

April 2024 Cruises to Europe

April 2024 Cruises to Europe

May 2024 Cruises to Europe

May 2024 Cruises to Europe

June 2024 Cruises to Europe

June 2024 Cruises to Europe

July 2024 Cruises to Europe

July 2024 Cruises to Europe

August 2024 Cruises to Europe

August 2024 Cruises to Europe

September 2024 Cruises to Europe

September 2024 Cruises to Europe

October 2024 Cruises to Europe

October 2024 Cruises to Europe

November 2024 Cruises to Europe

November 2024 Cruises to Europe

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of May 1st, 2023.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map