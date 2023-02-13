  • Newsletter
15 Day Cruises to Europe

15 Day Cruises to Europe

We found you 964 cruises

Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic

15 Night
Europe - OtherDetails

4,238 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Apr 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Gem
Norwegian Gem

15 Night
Europe - OtherDetails

2,520 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Apr 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Divina
MSC Divina

17 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,837 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
May 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nieuw Statendam
Nieuw Statendam

28 Night
Ancient Mysteries Kingdoms & Holy LandDetails

208 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Sep 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
16 Night
Europe - OtherDetails

3,741 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Apr 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
18 Night
Europe - Med Egypt & Greek IslesDetails

1,973 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Feb 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
21 Night
21-nt Astounding Australia/asia VoyageDetails

29 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Azamara
Mar 1, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
16 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,837 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Apr 24, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

15 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

713 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
May 14, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
15 Night
Mediterranean Adventure & European SplendorDetails

208 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Apr 29, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
33 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

335 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Nov 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

26 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

336 Reviews
Leaving:Trieste
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Oct 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
15 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

15 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Oct 18, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
19 Night
Holy Land Ancient Kingdoms & Greek EnchantmentDetails

1,042 Reviews
Leaving:Trieste
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jun 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
24 Night
Mediterranean Tapestry Holy Land & Ancient Kingdo...Details

1,042 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
May 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
