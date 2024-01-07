  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
January 2024 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

January 2024 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

We found you 37 cruises

Norwegian Escape
Norwegian Escape (Photo: Norwegian)

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean - Port CanaveralDetails

2,845 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Apex
Celebrity Apex in the Bahamas (Photo: VitaminSea53/Cruise Critic member)

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

68 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Wonder of the Seas
Wonder of the Seas in Labadee on March 6, 2022 (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

13 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Voyager of the Seas
Voyager of the Seas

8 Night
Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,434 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jan 19, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
San Juan, Tortola & St.kittsDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

144 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Eastern Caribbean - MiamiDetails

2,505 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Jan 7, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Eastern Caribbean - MiamiDetails

269 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

80 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Eastern Caribbean ItineraryDetails

1,928 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Jan 27, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,316 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Eastern Caribbean - New YorkDetails

3,060 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

8 Night
Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,882 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jan 20, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
