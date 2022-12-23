CYBER MONDAY DEALS! Get discounts on top-rated cruises. View Deals
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Norwegian (NCL) Cruises to the Bahamas

Norwegian (NCL) Cruises to the Bahamas

We found you 24 cruises

Norwegian Sky
Norwegian Sky

4 Night
Bahamas - ShortDetails

2,070 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Norwegian Gem
Norwegian Gem

9 Night
Bermuda & Bahamas - New YorkDetails

2,515 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Norwegian Sky
Norwegian Sky

4 Night
Bahamas - ShortDetails

2,070 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jul 3, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Norwegian Dawn
Norwegian Dawn

4 Night
Bahamas - ShortDetails

2,901 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jan 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

8 Night
Bahamas & Florida From New YorkDetails

3,082 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Dec 31, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

8 Night
Bahamas & Florida From New YorkDetails

3,082 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

8 Night
Bahamas & Florida From New YorkDetails

3,082 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Feb 18, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

3 Night
Bahamas - ShortDetails

2,342 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jan 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

3 Night
Bahamas - ShortDetails

2,070 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

3 Night
Bahamas - ShortDetails

2,070 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

5 Night
Bahamas & Florida - TampaDetails

1,970 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jan 7, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

4 Night
Bahamas - ShortDetails

2,070 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

4 Night
Bahamas & Florida - TampaDetails

1,970 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jan 12, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

8 Night
Bermuda & Bahamas - New YorkDetails

345 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jul 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

8 Night
Bahamas & Florida From New YorkDetails

3,082 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Dec 23, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Related Cruises

Carnival Cruises to the Bahamas

Carnival Cruises to the Bahamas

Celebrity Cruises to the Bahamas

Celebrity Cruises to the Bahamas

Disney Cruises to the Bahamas

Disney Cruises to the Bahamas

Royal Caribbean Cruises to the Bahamas

Royal Caribbean Cruises to the Bahamas

Lindblad Expeditions Cruises to the Bahamas

Lindblad Expeditions Cruises to the Bahamas

Sea Cloud Cruises to the Bahamas

Sea Cloud Cruises to the Bahamas

MSC Cruises to the Bahamas

MSC Cruises to the Bahamas

Margaritaville at Sea Cruises to the Bahamas

Margaritaville at Sea Cruises to the Bahamas

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of December 1st, 2022.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent