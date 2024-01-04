  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
January 2024 Cruises to Asia

January 2024 Cruises to Asia

We found you 48 cruises

Westerdam
Westerdam

14 Night
Far East DiscoveryDetails

1,063 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jan 20, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Riviera
Riviera

20 Night
Southeast Asia CruiseDetails

705 Reviews
Leaving:Mumbai
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Jan 8, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Westerdam
Westerdam

14 Night
The Philippines Malaysia & ThailandDetails

1,063 Reviews
Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jan 6, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Celebrity Millennium
Celebrity Millennium

12 Night
12 Nt Bali, Malaysia & Thailand CruiseDetails

1,676 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jan 16, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

20 Night
The Heart Of Cambodia & Vietnam With BangkokDetails

Leaving:Bangkok
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
Thailand & Vietnam CruiseDetails

2,128 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jan 15, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

28 Night
Far East Discovery & China Explorer CollectorDetails

1,063 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jan 20, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

11 Night
Asia - South EastDetails

2,288 Reviews
Leaving:Bangkok
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jan 16, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
Vietnam & Thailand CruiseDetails

2,128 Reviews
Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
12 Nt Bali, Malaysia & Thailand CruiseDetails

1,676 Reviews
Leaving:Bali
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jan 4, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

59 Night
Southeast Asia CruiseDetails

225 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Jan 19, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

15 Night
Southeast Asia CruiseDetails

705 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Jan 28, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

11 Night
Asia - South EastDetails

2,288 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jan 5, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Magnificent MekongDetails

Leaving:Ho Chi Minh City
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Luxury Mekong And Temple Discovery Cruise - 7 Nigh...Details

72 Reviews
Leaving:Ho Chi Minh City
Cruise Line:Scenic
Jan 23, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 1st, 2022.

