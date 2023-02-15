  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

10-14 Day Cruises to Asia

10-14 Day Cruises to Asia

We found you 243 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Norwegian Jewel
Norwegian Jewel

11 Night
Asia - JapanDetails

2,304 Reviews
Leaving:Tokyo
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Oct 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Prices
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite
Norwegian Jewel
Norwegian Jewel

12 Night
Asia - South EastDetails

2,304 Reviews
Leaving:Taipei
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Oct 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Prices
  • Cruise Tips
Norwegian Jewel
Norwegian Jewel

11 Night
Asia - South EastDetails

2,304 Reviews
Leaving:Manila
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Nov 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Prices
  • Cruise Tips
Norwegian Jewel
Norwegian Jewel

11 Night
Asia - South EastDetails

2,304 Reviews
Leaving:Bali
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Feb 7, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Prices
  • Cruise Tips

13 Night
Southeast Asia CruiseDetails

905 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Mar 5, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Prices
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
China & JapanDetails

1,077 Reviews
Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Prices
  • Cruise Tips

13 Night
North Pacific CrossingDetails

1,077 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Oct 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Prices
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Japan Taiwan & The PhilippinesDetails

1,077 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Oct 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Prices
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
12 Nt Bali, Malaysia & Thailand HolidayDetails

1,690 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Dec 21, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Prices
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Southeast Asia CruiseDetails

364 Reviews
Leaving:Bangkok
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Feb 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Prices
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Japan Taiwan & The PhilippinesDetails

1,077 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Feb 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Prices
  • Cruise Tips

11 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

335 Reviews
Leaving:Manila
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Feb 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Prices
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Far East DiscoveryDetails

1,077 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jan 20, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Prices
  • Cruise Tips

13 Night
Japan DiscoveryDetails

1,077 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Oct 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Prices
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
Singapore To Tokyo CruiseDetails

48 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jul 31, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Prices
  • Cruise Tips

Related Cruises

10 Day Antarctica Cruises

10 Day Antarctica Cruises

10 Day USA Cruises

10 Day USA Cruises

10 Day Asia Cruises

10 Day Asia Cruises

10 Day Bahamas Cruises

10 Day Bahamas Cruises

10 Day Caribbean Cruises

10 Day Caribbean Cruises

10 Day Western Caribbean Cruises

10 Day Western Caribbean Cruises

10 Day Europe Cruises

10 Day Europe Cruises

10 Day Hawaii Cruises

10 Day Hawaii Cruises

10 Day Panama Canal & Central America Cruises

10 Day Panama Canal & Central America Cruises

10 Day Canada & New England Cruises

10 Day Canada & New England Cruises

10 Day Baltic Sea Cruises

10 Day Baltic Sea Cruises

10 Day South Pacific Cruises

10 Day South Pacific Cruises

10 Day Mediterranean Cruises

10 Day Mediterranean Cruises

10 Day Canary Islands Cruises

10 Day Canary Islands Cruises

10 Day Greece Cruises

10 Day Greece Cruises

10 Day Africa Cruises

10 Day Africa Cruises

10 Day Pacific Coastal Cruises

10 Day Pacific Coastal Cruises

10 Day Trans-Ocean Cruises

10 Day Trans-Ocean Cruises

10 Day Arctic Cruises

10 Day Arctic Cruises

10 Day Mexico Cruises

10 Day Mexico Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of February 1st, 2023.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent