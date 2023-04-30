  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

1 Day Cruises to the British Isles & Western Europe

1 Day Cruises to the British Isles & Western Europe

We found you 217 cruises

Regal Princess
Regal Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

12 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

1,717 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Regal Princess
Regal Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

12 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

1,717 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Jul 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Regal Princess
Regal Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

8 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

1,717 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Seven Seas Navigator
Seven Seas Navigator

10 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

284 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Aug 25, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

1,717 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Aug 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

1,717 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Sep 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

18 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

362 Reviews
Leaving:Edinburgh
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Aug 24, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

1,717 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Jun 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

1,717 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

9 Night
Best Of Spain & Portugal CruiseDetails

1,595 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
May 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

1,717 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Sep 29, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

20 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

584 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Sep 5, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

9 Night
Best Of Spain & Portugal CruiseDetails

1,595 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Oct 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

245 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Jul 17, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

1,188 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Aug 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Related Cruises

1 Transatlantic Cruises

1 Transatlantic Cruises

1 British Isles & Western Europe Cruises

1 British Isles & Western Europe Cruises

1 USA Cruises

1 USA Cruises

1 Asia Cruises

1 Asia Cruises

1 Bermuda Cruises

1 Bermuda Cruises

1 Eastern Caribbean Cruises

1 Eastern Caribbean Cruises

1 Western Caribbean Cruises

1 Western Caribbean Cruises

1 Europe Cruises

1 Europe Cruises

1 Eastern Mediterranean Cruises

1 Eastern Mediterranean Cruises

1 Western Mediterranean Cruises

1 Western Mediterranean Cruises

1 Hawaii Cruises

1 Hawaii Cruises

1 Indian Ocean Cruises

1 Indian Ocean Cruises

1 Mexican Riviera Cruises

1 Mexican Riviera Cruises

1 South America Cruises

1 South America Cruises

1 Around the World Cruises

1 Around the World Cruises

1 Middle East Cruises

1 Middle East Cruises

1 Baltic Sea Cruises

1 Baltic Sea Cruises

1 Transpacific Cruises

1 Transpacific Cruises

1 Africa Cruises

1 Africa Cruises

1 Pacific Coastal Cruises

1 Pacific Coastal Cruises

1 Mexico Cruises

1 Mexico Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 13th, 2023.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent