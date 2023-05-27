  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

3-5 Day Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

3-5 Day Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

We found you 35 cruises

Emerald Princess
Emerald Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

5 Night
Mexico CruiseDetails

1,813 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
May 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Navigator of the Seas
Navigator of the Seas

4 Night
Catalina & Ensenada CruiseDetails

2,258 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Navigator of the Seas
Navigator of the Seas

4 Night
Catalina & Ensenada CruiseDetails

2,258 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Feb 12, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Koningsdam
Koningsdam docked alonside in San Diego. (Photo: Holland America Line)

5 Night
Mexican RivieraDetails

819 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Dec 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Sponsored

Save Up to 40% On Cruises with Princess

  • Cruises and cruisetours departing March 2023 and beyond
  • Book now with only a $100 deposit per guest

Princess

5 Night
Cabo Overnight CruiseDetails

2,258 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

5 Night
Mexico CruiseDetails

87 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

5 Night
Mexican Riviera - Los AngelesDetails

1,300 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

4 Night
Ensenada CruiseDetails

2,258 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Sep 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

3 Night
Ensenada CruiseDetails

2,258 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Cruise Critic Favorite

4 Night
Baja Mexico ItineraryDetails

1,344 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Nov 21, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Cruise Critic Favorite

4 Night
Baja MexicoDetails

1,344 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Dec 24, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

4 Night
Catalina & Ensenada CruiseDetails

2,258 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Feb 10, 2025
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Cruise Critic Favorite

5 Night
Mexican Riviera CruiseDetails

1,344 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

5 Night
Baja MexicoDetails

1,344 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

4 Night
Baja Mexico ItineraryDetails

31 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

Related Cruises

3 Day Transatlantic Cruises

3 Day Transatlantic Cruises

3 Day Alaska Cruises

3 Day Alaska Cruises

3 Day Asia Cruises

3 Day Asia Cruises

3 Day Bahamas Cruises

3 Day Bahamas Cruises

3 Day Bermuda Cruises

3 Day Bermuda Cruises

3 Day Caribbean Cruises

3 Day Caribbean Cruises

3 Day Eastern Caribbean Cruises

3 Day Eastern Caribbean Cruises

3 Day Europe Cruises

3 Day Europe Cruises

3 Day Eastern Mediterranean Cruises

3 Day Eastern Mediterranean Cruises

3 Day Western Mediterranean Cruises

3 Day Western Mediterranean Cruises

3 Day Mexican Riviera Cruises

3 Day Mexican Riviera Cruises

3 Day South America Cruises

3 Day South America Cruises

3 Day Middle East Cruises

3 Day Middle East Cruises

3 Day Australia & New Zealand Cruises

3 Day Australia & New Zealand Cruises

3 Day Canada & New England Cruises

3 Day Canada & New England Cruises

3 Day Baltic Sea Cruises

3 Day Baltic Sea Cruises

3 Day South Pacific Cruises

3 Day South Pacific Cruises

3 Day Mediterranean Cruises

3 Day Mediterranean Cruises

3 Day Greece Cruises

3 Day Greece Cruises

3 Day Pacific Coastal Cruises

3 Day Pacific Coastal Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of March 13th, 2023.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent