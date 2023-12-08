  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Antarctica Cruises

Antarctica (Photo:Alexey Suloev/Shutterstock)

About Antarctica Cruises

Looking for the ultimate cruise adventure? The White Continent is truly the trip of a lifetime. Whether you cross the Drake Passage in a small expedition ship or do a "sail by" on a larger vessel, this magical voyage will not only impress your friends, the otherworldly scenery will touch your soul.

  • More about Antarctica

  • What is the best time to cruise to Antarctica?

  • Which cruise lines go to Antarctica?

We found you 80 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Sapphire Princess
Sapphire Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

16 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

990 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Cruise Critic Favorite
Sapphire Princess
Sapphire Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

16 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

990 Reviews
Leaving:San Antonio
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Silver Cloud Expedition
Silver Cloud (Photo: Silversea Cruises)

10 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

57 Reviews
Leaving:Puerto Williams
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Viking Polaris
Viking Expeditons 25th Anniversary with Viking Venus, Viking Polaris and Viking Mani

12 Night
Antarctic ExplorerDetails

26 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Viking Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker
Sponsored

Very last days to get 45% off your 2nd

  • Disconnect from routine. Reconnect with yourself. Redefine your time
  • 20+ eateries with Michelin-starred chef-curated menus. Always includ
  • Winner of 5 Cruise Critic Cruisers' Choice Awards

Virgin Voyages

12 Night
Antarctic ExplorerDetails

117 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Viking Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

109 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker

10 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

188 Reviews
Leaving:Puerto Williams
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

19 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

188 Reviews
Leaving:Puerto Williams
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

18 Night
Antarctica & South Georgia IslandDetails

117 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Viking Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker

15 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

188 Reviews
Leaving:Puerto Williams
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

18 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

188 Reviews
Leaving:Puerto Williams
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

14 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

77 Reviews
Leaving:Dunedin
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker

10 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

58 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker

18 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

58 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker

26 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

6 Reviews
Leaving:Christchurch
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker

More about Antarctica

What is the best time to cruise to Antarctica?

Summer in Antarctica is winter in the United States, which means the best time to visit is between November and March. Cruise ships don't visit Antarctica during its winter season when temperatures are almost always below freezing, and ice prohibits vessels from reaching land. For more: Antarctica Cruise Tips.

Which cruise lines go to Antarctica?

Besides visiting scientists and native wildlife, Antarctica is uninhabited and undeveloped. But visiting Antarctica offers cruisers some incredibly unique opportunities like mingling with penguins, taking a polar plunge into subzero waters, tent camping on the ice, and whale- and bird-watching. For more: 10 Amazing Things to See and Do on an Antarctica Cruise.

What are some things to do in Antarctica?

Besides visiting scientists and native wildlife, Antarctica is uninhabited and undeveloped. But visiting Antarctica offers cruisers some incredibly unique opportunities like mingling with penguins, taking a polar plunge into subzero waters, tent camping on the ice, and whale- and bird-watching. For more: 10 Amazing Things to See and Do on an Antarctica Cruise.

Do you need a passport to take a cruise to Antarctica?

Yes, a passport is required to cruise to Antarctica. Most sailings depart from Ushuaia in Argentina.

What should I pack for a cruise to Antarctica?

Windproof and waterproof clothing, including a jacket and overpants, with plenty of warm layers are essential. Long underwear, socks, gloves and waterproof boots are highly recommended. Most cruise lines that disembark passengers in Antarctica will provide necessary gear, including thick outerwear.

Related Cruises

Commonwealth Bay

Commonwealth Bay

Davis Station, Antarctica

Davis Station, Antarctica

1 Review

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of April 4th, 2023.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent