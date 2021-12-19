  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

12 Day Cruises to Antarctica

Filters

Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Norwegian Star
Norwegian Star
Norwegian Star

14 Night
Antarctica Details

2,465 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Diamond Princess
Diamond Princess
Diamond Princess

16 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

894 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Diamond Princess
Diamond Princess
Diamond Princess

16 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

894 Reviews
Leaving:San Antonio
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sapphire Princess
Sapphire Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Sapphire Princess

16 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

972 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Sapphire Princess

16 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

972 Reviews
Leaving:San Antonio
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Le Lyrial (Ponant)

14 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

48 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
L'Austral

16 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

106 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Hanseatic Inspiration

14 Night
Expedition Chilean Fjords - In The Primeval MazeDetails

Leaving:Santiago
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Hanseatic Inspiration

12 Night
New Life In The Ice - Antarctica With Cape HornDetails

Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Hanseatic Inspiration

16 Night
Secrets Of A Sparkling World - Grand ExpeditionDetails

Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Viking Octantis

18 Night
Antarctic & South America DiscoveryDetails

Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Viking Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
National Geographic Explorer

19 Night
South Georgia And The FalklandsDetails

46 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Viking Octantis

12 Night
Antarctic ExplorerDetails

Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Viking Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Viking Polaris

12 Night
Antarctic ExplorerDetails

Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Viking Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Viking Polaris

12 Night
Antarctic ExplorerDetails

Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Viking Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
MS Roald Amundsen

17 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

44 Reviews
Leaving:Antarctica
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
MS Roald Amundsen

16 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

44 Reviews
Leaving:Antarctica
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Fram

18 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

65 Reviews
Leaving:Santiago
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Fram

18 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

65 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Hanseatic Inspiration

16 Night
Pioneering Days In The Kingdom Of The Penguins -...Details

Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Hanseatic Inspiration

33 Night
Semi-circumnavigation Of Antarctica - Exploring T...Details

Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Hanseatic Spirit

16 Night
New Life In The Ice - Great ExpeditionDetails

Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Hanseatic Spirit

19 Night
Pioneering Destinations In The Icy South - Great...Details

Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Hanseatic Spirit

18 Night
Expedition Chilean Fjords - South America's Drama...Details

Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Fridtjof Nansen

17 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

3 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals

Related Cruises

12 Antarctica Cruises

12 Antarctica Cruises

12 Transatlantic Cruises

12 Transatlantic Cruises

12 British Isles & Western Europe Cruises

12 British Isles & Western Europe Cruises

12 Alaska Cruises

12 Alaska Cruises

12 Eastern Caribbean Cruises

12 Eastern Caribbean Cruises

12 Southern Caribbean Cruises

12 Southern Caribbean Cruises

12 Eastern Mediterranean Cruises

12 Eastern Mediterranean Cruises

12 Hawaii Cruises

12 Hawaii Cruises

12 Mexican Riviera Cruises

12 Mexican Riviera Cruises

12 Panama Canal & Central America Cruises

12 Panama Canal & Central America Cruises

12 Around the World Cruises

12 Around the World Cruises

12 Middle East Cruises

12 Middle East Cruises

12 Canada & New England Cruises

12 Canada & New England Cruises

12 Baltic Sea Cruises

12 Baltic Sea Cruises

12 South Pacific Cruises

12 South Pacific Cruises

12 Transpacific Cruises

12 Transpacific Cruises

12 Mediterranean Cruises

12 Mediterranean Cruises

12 Africa Cruises

12 Africa Cruises

12 Pacific Coastal Cruises

12 Pacific Coastal Cruises

12 Mexico Cruises

12 Mexico Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 2nd, 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.