Norway's rocky coastline and deep spectacular fjords are some of the top sights to see on a cruise to the Scandinavian country. Plus, with several ports along the way such as Stavanger, Molde, Alesund, Oslo and Bergen, the shore excursion opportunities are endless. Whether you spend your day taking a walking tour from the Alesund port or pick up some goods and souvenirs on a market tour from Bergen, there's no shortage of ways to experience Norway.

June through August is the best time for a Norway cruise, but voyages begin in May and run into September. In general, Norway weather is the best in the summer months, with temperatures that are warmer. There are multiple cruise line options to choose from, including Oceania Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean, Holland America Line, Viking Ocean Cruises and Princess Cruises.

