Japan Cruises

Tokyo (Photo:Kanuman/Shutterstock)

About Japan Cruises

Cruises to Japan offer breathtaking mountains, hot springs and sacred temples (not to mention some of the most exciting cities in the world). If Japan's food scene interests you, spend your port days slurping noodles, sipping sake and eating sushi to your heart's content. Alternatively, Kyoto's endless temples and traditional culture may be just what you need.

The best time to cruise to Japan is during the fall, spring and summer months, when temperatures are mild (leaf peeping and cherry blossoms are a big fall and spring draw, respectively). Cruise lines that sail to and operate in Japan include Princess Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), Celebrity Cruises, Holland America Line (HAL), Royal Caribbean and Oceania Cruises. If you're based on the U.S. West Coast, you can find transpacific cruises to Japan that depart from Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle.

Start planning your Japan cruise today by checking out the options below, featuring prices per night, inclusions, itineraries and more.

We found you 354 cruises

Norwegian Jewel

16 Night
Transpacific

2,332 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Diamond Princess

7 Night
Far East Cruise

912 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Silver Muse

23 Night
Expedition Cruise

250 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Silver Nova

18 Night
Transoceanic Cruise

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
China & Japan

1,094 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
13 Night
Southeast Asia Cruise

912 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
26 Night
North Pacific Crossing & Japan Collector

1,094 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
30 Night
Japan & North Pacific Crossing Collector

1,094 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Transpacific

2,332 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Circle Japan

809 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Best Of Japan Cruise

1,706 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Singapore To Tokyo Cruise

51 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
22 Night
Far East Cruise

912 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Best Of Japan Cruise

1,706 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
27 Night
North Pacific Crossing & Circle Japan Collector

809 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
More about Japan

What is the best time to cruise to Japan?

The best months to cruise to Japan are during the spring (to see the cherry blossoms), summer and fall.

Which cruise lines go to Japan?

Cruise lines sailing to and within Japan include Princess Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line, Celebrity Cruises, Holland America Line, Royal Caribbean and Oceania Cruises.

What are some things to do in Japan?

Japan's cruise ports include Tokyo, Akita, Kushiro, Kobe, Osaka and Beppu, which offer a variety of activities and points of interest. These include the Kakunodate Samurai District, countless temples, hot springs (onsen) in Beppu and restaurants in the coastal city of Kushiro or bustling Osaka.

Do you need a passport to take a cruise to Japan?

You must have a passport to travel on a cruise to and within Japan.

What should I pack for a cruise to Japan?

Japan's seasons mirror those in North America, with hot summers and cool to cold winters. You'll want to pack something for wet weather, as well as seasonally appropriate items. Note that if you're planning to visit an onsen and have tattoos, you may be forbidden entry or only allowed to visit in private or at certain times.

