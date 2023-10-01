More about Japan
What is the best time to cruise to Japan?
The best months to cruise to Japan are during the spring (to see the cherry blossoms), summer and fall.
Which cruise lines go to Japan?
Cruise lines sailing to and within Japan include Princess Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line, Celebrity Cruises, Holland America Line, Royal Caribbean and Oceania Cruises.
What are some things to do in Japan?
Do you need a passport to take a cruise to Japan?
You must have a passport to travel on a cruise to and within Japan.
What should I pack for a cruise to Japan?
Japan's seasons mirror those in North America, with hot summers and cool to cold winters. You'll want to pack something for wet weather, as well as seasonally appropriate items. Note that if you're planning to visit an onsen and have tattoos, you may be forbidden entry or only allowed to visit in private or at certain times.